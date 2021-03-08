Covid-19 Impact On Global And China Hospital Furniture Market with to High CAGR During Forecast Year 2019-2030

Hospital furniture is the most important part of the hospital. This includes all the essential things used in the hospital, either by the physician, the nurses, or the patient. Many hospitals are designing their furniture to attract patients. Growing numbers of hospitals and clinics around the world are the key factors responsible for the growth of the global hospital furniture industry. Increased prevalence of different chronic diseases and rising patient demands for hospital facilities have also led to the growth of the sector. Continuous technical advances and the introduction of revolutionary furniture, such as eye surgery chairs and advanced hospital stretchers, have provided fuel for the growth of the industry. At the same time, high prices and the need for long-term furniture have hindered the growth of the industry.

Global and China Hospital Furniture Market to surpass USD million by 2030. The Global and China Hospital Furniture Market is expected to observe growth in the future due to advances in healthcare infrastructure in both developed and developing countries will stimulate the growth of the medical furniture industry in the coming years. Governments in emerging economies such as China are introducing certain decisions that result in the growth of hospital infrastructure as well as ensuring the availability of high-quality hospital facilities.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-458.

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Global and China Hospital Furniture Market: Key Players

Philips Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Luxor

Invacare Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Met-lak

Kovonax, Promotal

LINET

STERIS Corporation

Skytron

Hill-Rom Holdings

Getinge

Stryker

Other Prominent Players

Global and China Hospital Furniture Market: Segments

Beds segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global and China Hospital Furniture Market is segmented by type into Bedside Tables, OT Table, Instrument Stands, Stretchers, Hospital Beds, Chairs, Scrub Sinks, Waste Container, Trolley, Others. The bed segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. A significant number of patients are admitted to hospitals for surgery every year. The increased patient stays in hospitals due to slow injury recovery is expected to increase demand for long-term beds. The above factors are expected to increase the growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe.

Hospitals segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global and China Hospital Furniture Market is segmented by end-users into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, and Others. The hospital segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and trauma cases has increased the demand for medical furniture in the hospital market. The number of hospital admissions rose significantly in 2019. The increase in the number of hospital admissions during this time has increased the demand for acute and long-term beds. In addition, the available reimbursement for surgical procedures has increased the inflow of patients to hospitals, thereby boosting segmental development.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected]

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-458

Global and China Hospital Furniture Market: Market Dynamics

Driver

Coronavirus Pandemic Drive Demand for Easy-to-Manage Quarantine Beds

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to escalate worldwide, manufacturers are capitalizing on the unprecedented demand for beds and partitions. For example, the Nilkamal-an Indian furniture brand has launched exclusive products such as the COVID Quarantine Bed, the VirusGUARD partition, and the 7-position insulation bed to meet the urgent requirements of hospitals.

Trend

U.S. Strong Obese Population Proliferate Hospital Furniture Demand

The trend of contract production is becoming increasingly prevalent in the hospital furniture industry. The idea of customized furniture is becoming increasingly popular in the consumer environment, with a greater focus on the quality and polished finish of items. Manufacturers are embracing well-thought-out concepts that revolve around the look, comfort, and hospitality of end-users. High-performing hospital furniture helps manufacturers achieve global recognition. Washington-based maker, Everett Office Furniture, is growing its R&D activities to produce high-performance hospital furniture, as a large percentage of the U.S. population is obese. This factor foresaw to witness high growth opportunities for the hospital furniture market in the near future.

Covid-19 impact on Global and China Hospital Furniture Market

Due to COVID-19 Impact Manufacturers are in the process of increasing their production capacity to meet the emerging needs gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This has allowed manufacturers to maintain loyal business ties with hospitals and would allow manufacturers to enter into long-term contractual arrangements with hospitals in the future. Companies have worked around the clock to create innovative hospital furniture solutions that are the product of extensive R&D. Innovative COVID quarantine beds are being built that are easy to store, use and transport.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/covid-19-impact-on-global-and-china-hospital-furniture-market/458

Global and China Hospital Furniture Market: Regions

Global and China Hospital Furniture Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Global and China Hospital Furniture Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2018 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. A substantial share of income can be accounted for in the well-developed healthcare system. Hospitals funded by public health have the luxury of using government funds. Medical furniture is costly and, thus, this coverage is helpful to the development of the industry. In addition, favorable demographic patterns, such as a growing geriatric population vulnerable to chronic diseases, are improving regional share. Europe and Asia-Pacific have almost the same market share, but Asia-Pacific is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR. The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is attributed to the presence of rapidly developing economies. Whereas Middle East and Africa have the lowest hospital furniture demand.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-458

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]