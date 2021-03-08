Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2027

Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Growing need to optimize the internet traffic is driving the content distribution network (CDN) market.

Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market is valued at USD 9.90 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 57.15 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 28.46 % over the forecast period.

A content delivery network (CDN) refers to a geographically distributed group of servers which provides quick delivery of internet content. A content delivery network (CDN) enables rapid transfer of different assets required for loading internet content such as HTML pages, javascript files, stylesheets, images, and videos. CDN keep servers at the exchange points in order to improve speed and connectivity, where these internet exchange points (IXP) are primary locations where different Internet providers (ISPs) and CDNs connect with each other to have a shared access by reducing costs and transit times in high speed data delivery. CDNs can reduce the file size while transferring a data by using some procedures such as minification and file compression. Moreover, CDN helps to handle large internet traffic by diverting the users to different servers, thereby load is distributed efficiently.

Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market report is segmented on the type, solutions, service providers, end user, applications and by regional & country level. Based upon type, global content distribution network (CDN) market is segmented into CDN and Non Video CDN. On the basis of solutions the market is classified into CDN analytics and monitoring, CDN delivery, transparent caching, digital rights management, video indexing, video content management and online video streaming solutions.

Key Players for Market Report–

Level 3 Communications (US)

Google (US)

Akamai (US) and Limelight Networks (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Internap (US)

Verizon (US)

CDNetworks (Korea)

Tata Communications (India and Singapore)

StackPath (US)

Market Segmentation-

By Type – Video CDN, Non Video CDN

By Solutions – CDN Analytics and Monitoring, CDN Delivery, Transparent Caching, Digital Rights Management, Video Indexing, Video Content Management, Online Video streaming Solutions

By Service Providers – Free CDN, Peer?to-Peer CDN, Traditional Commercial CDN, Telco CDN

By Application – E commerce, Mobile Operators, online Gaming, Advertisement, Internet Service Providers, Healthcare, Academic Institutions, Government Offices, Media and Entertainment, Other

By End User – Small Scale Enterprise, Medium Scale Enterprise, Large Scale Enterprise, Other

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

