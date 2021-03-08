Container Shipping Market Overview 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Outlook, Market Share, Trends and Segmentation | HANJIN, China Ocean Shipping Company, HAPAG-LLOYD, Mediterranean Shipping Company, and MAERSK

The latest research report on Container Shipping Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Containers are used to transport stuffs from one place to another. Containers changed the shipping and transport industry that’s allowing the transport of goods by rail, road and ship easily, and the containers are able to fit into different forms of transports easily. Container shipping containers are used in various standard sizes such as 20 foot (6.09 m), 40 foot (12.18 m), 45 foot (13.7 m), 48 foot (14.6 m), and 53 foot (16.15 m) to load, and unload transport goods and thing. The standardization of containers helps to increase efficiency and economies of scale. Shipping containers are with needed strength which should be proper to bear up shipment, storage, and handling.

Global Container Shipping Market report is segmented on the basis transportation type, application and region and country level. By transportation type, the market is divided into rail, road, water and airways. By application, the market is segmented into industrial, agricultural, automotive and others.

The regions covered in this Container Shipping Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of container shipping is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Container Shipping Market Report–

Some major key players for global Container Shipping market are China Shipping Container Lines, HANJIN, China Ocean Shipping Company, HAPAG-LLOYD, Mediterranean Shipping Company, and MAERSK and others.

Global Container Shipping Market Dynamics–

Universal trade is the backbone of container shipping market. The international trade across the world sustained its robust growth. Global container shipping is growing due to the increased growth of global economy which increased the trade. Additionally, growing sea-borne trade, trend of containerization of goods are some other factors augmenting the demand for containers shipping. For instance; according to World Shipping Council; Around 200 countries have ports open to container ships. Ports extent the volume of containers they handle in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). In 2018, containers fingered by all ports world-wide that’s including empties, trans shipments and port handling are estimated at around 785 million TEU. In addition, ports globally load and unload around 10,000 liner ship per week. Furthermore, the factors such as containers consumes large terminal space, complexity of arrangement of containers and theft and losses may restrain the market growth. For instance; according to a research study by Dr. Jean-Paul Rodrigue, Dept. of Global Studies & Geography, Hofstra University, New York, USA. around 1,500 containers are missing in sea each year.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness High Growth Rate in the Global Container Shipping Market.

North America is exoected to capture the highest market shares of the global container shipping market because of improved transportation services in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth opportunities due to presence of numerous developing countries, such as Japan, China, and India and increasing number of leading companies because of low labor costs in this region. Additionally, growing number of manufacturing units in this region is also backing significantly to the growth. For instance; according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development; Asia recorded the fastest growth around 6.7 % in exports and around 9.6 % in imports. In addition, developments in China also have an important impact on shipping, therefore the country keeps on as the center of shipping activity in 2017 and accounted for almost half of seaborne trade growth recorded during the year.

Container Shipping Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

20 Foot (6.09 M)

40 Foot (12.18 M)

45 Foot (13.7 M)

48 Foot (14.6 M)

53 Foot (16.15 M)

By End-Users

Industrial

Agricultural

Automotive

Others

By Transportation Type:

Rail

Road

Water

Airways

By Application:

Industrial

Agricultural

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries

o Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Container Shipping Market Key Players:

China Shipping Container Lines

HANJIN

China Ocean Shipping Company

HAPAG-LLOYD

Mediterranean Shipping Company

MAERSK

Others

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Container Shipping Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Container Shipping Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Container Shipping Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global Container Shipping Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Container Shipping Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025

Chapter –Container Shipping Market Analysis: by Product Type Chapter –Container Shipping Market Analysis: by End Users Chapter –Container Shipping Market: Regional Analysis Chapter – Company Profiles

8.1. China Shipping Container Lines

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. China Shipping Container Lines Total Company Sales 2015-2025

8.1.5. China Shipping Container Lines Total Company Sales, By Segment of Business 2015-2025

8.1.6. China Shipping Container Lines Total Company Sales, By Region 2015-2025

8.1.7. Business strategy

8.1.8. Recent developments

8.2. HANJIN

8.3. China Ocean Shipping Company

8.4. HAPAG-LLOYD

8.5. Mediterranean Shipping Company

8.6. MAERSK

8.7. Others

Continued…

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Heavy-Industry/Global-Container-Shipping-Market-Size/Summary

