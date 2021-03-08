Concrete Floor Coatings Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2026

Concrete Floor Coatings Market offers good growth opportunities during the next five year period ending 2026. In its detailed market assessment report, Stratview Research has analysed the Concrete Floor Coatings market emerging trends, forecasts, competitive landscapes, and factors governing the market dynamics.

The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2016 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Forecast:

The global Concrete Floor Coatings market is anticipated to recoup from the effects of COVID-19 starting from the year 2021 and will grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Stratview Research reckons that the market is expected to recoup in the next five years with a healthy CAGR to reach a value of US$ 7.1 billion in 2026.

The market is estimated through a rigorous triangulation process of internal data, secondary analysis and the insights gained from the primary interviews with industry experts.

The Concrete Floor Coatings market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact the demand.

The key factors governing the demand for Concrete Floor Coatings market are:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segmentation:

The report segments the market in such a manner that it adds maximum value to all the value chain participants.

Each segment has different driving factors. Segmentation helps the readers develop clear understanding about the cause-and-effect relationship between the factors and the relevant segments.

The report maps different segments based upon future growth and market forecast and identifies the most-attractive segments and sub-segments. Market attractiveness analysis helps the market participants to prioritize the sales and marketing activities to reap benefits from the attractive segments and increase market share and revenues.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Concrete Floor Coatings Market

The COVID-19 outbreak recorded a massive downturn in the composite textiles market, wrecking the hopes of another successful year in 2020. Nevertheless, the long-term scenario still seems lucrative, backed by strong industry fundamentals coupled with the stakeholders’ unmatched ability to strive through the crisis. The composite textiles market is likely to follow suit, moving parallelly with the industry’s rebound, experiencing a gradual rejuvenation in the demand from 2021 onwards. The sudden outburst of COVID-19 has panicked the market players, bringing in unsought changes in the business.

Disruption in the supply chain, delays in B737 Max approval, a hefty decline in the production of automotive and rails; halt in the construction activities and production of consumer goods are some key pandemic-related factors affecting the market health severely. Stratview Research reckons that the market is expected to recoup in the next five years with a healthy CAGR to reach a value of US$ 7.1 billion in 2026.

Note: This report will be updated to incorporate the impact of COVID-19 on the market forecast for the period of 2020 to 2026.

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Competitive Analysis:

The report studies the competitive framework and business environment via different analytical frameworks such as

Porters Five Forces Model

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Success Factors

Growth Matrix

The key players in Concrete Floor Coatings market are:

The key composite textile manufacturing companies are Owens Corning, China Jushi Co., Ltd., SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, Toray Industries, Inc., Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Group, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd., and Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC).

