Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – Cisco Systems Inc., InVision, Miro, MURAL, ezTalks, Explain Everything

Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts(2020 – 2025)

The Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The collaboration whiteboard software market is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.8%, over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market are Cisco Systems Inc., InVision, Miro, MURAL, ezTalks, Explain Everything, BeeCanvas, AWW App, Bluescape, Google Jamboard, Microsoft Corporation and others.

Regional Outlook of Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– In May 2020, Microsoft launched the Surface Hub 2S digital collaboration device in India. The all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and teamwork collaborative computing device is priced at Rs 11,89,999, which includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen.

– In April 2020, Miro received a $50M Series B for digital whiteboard as demand surges. Iconiq Capital led the round with help from Accel and a slew of individual investors.

Key Market Trends:

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to increase the usage of team collaborative Whiteboard Softwares

– With the outbreak of COVID-19 in various countries globally, many governments to curb the virus governments announced lockdown of the whole which include the United States, major European countries and the even Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Singapore due to which many organizations and educational institutions are promoting the usage of collaborative whiteboards as employees and students tend to work from home during the crisis.

– The surges in the adoption of web conferences among enterprises owing to increasing demand for visual meetings, which saves traveling time for organizations, growing user comfort, and rising access to high-quality internet connections are other factors that drive the market in this region.

– Microsoft Teams, a team collaboration software from Microsoft, witnessed a 40 percent increase in demand due to adjustment of the businesses to remote work and school closures, which required the adoption of e-learning techniques. Microsoft’s even launched new Teams features are designed to improve remote meetings as they become the default work mode rather than the pre-pandemic exception.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

