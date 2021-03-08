Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2021 Top Key Players are Coffee roaster peeze, Kraft Heinz Company, Luigi Lavazza, Dualit Limited, DD IP Holder, and Forecast to 2027

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market delivers a succinct analysis of industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and the latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Coffee Pods Market is valued at USD 16.90 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 25.48 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Increase in global coffee consumption, consumer’s inclination towards technology and machines for convenience and increasing working population are the major factors stimulating the growth of the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market

Scope of Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Report–

The Coffee Pods and Capsules refers to the process of making coffee similar to that of tea bags: the pre-dispensed coffee is wrapped in filter paper and can be filled with water at any time. It’s a Coffee brewing from which only one coffee can be prepared. It is a single-use coffee container, which eliminates the need for measured flavors and additives from large capacity containers, which not only reduces the time required to prepare coffee, but also simplifies the brewing process. They can also keep unused products fresh by packaging each part separately without exposing the entire supply batch to air and light. Pod Pack seals its coffee sachet in a separate air tight foil sachet and then rinses it with nitrogen, which means that the flavor and aroma of the freshly ground beans will be preserved until the sachet is opened and hence the coffee stays fresher for longer time. Since all of the ground coffee is contained in the pods, it will not be spilled, beaten or emptied on the workbench even after extraction, and prevents wastage of coffee. The coffee pod system makes it possible for food service businesses such as restaurants and bars to offer customers with high quality espresso without training their staff to meet barista standards

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules market is segmented on the basis of product, caffeine content, roast type, distribution channel and by region. Based on product, the market is segmented into hard and soft. Based on caffeine content, the market is segmented into traditional and decaf. Based on roast type, the market is segmented into dark, medium and light. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into business to business, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, food & drink specialty, E-commerce.

The regions covered in this Coffee Pods and Capsules market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on the country level, market of Coffee Pods and Capsules market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Top Key Players for Coffee Pods and Capsules

The Kraft Heinz Company

Starbuck corporation

Coffee roaster peeze

Kraft Heinz Company

Luigi Lavazza

Dualit Limited

DD IP Holder

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

JAB Holding Company

Dolce Gusto

Mellita

maxingvest ag

Nestle S.A.

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Dynamics-

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world and according to International Coffee Organization (ICO), global coffee consumption had increased by around 2.1% during the year 2018-19. This along with consumer’s inclination towards technology and machines for convenience has highly increased the adoption of capsule coffee machines around the world which is driving the growth of the Coffee Pods and Capsules market. The growing working population has triggered a huge demand for convenience products, and the Coffee Pods and Capsules are really easy to use, time saving and keeps the workplace clean, which has spurred the Coffee Pods and Capsules market growth. However, rise in the harmful effect of coffee pod on the environment and rising concerns due to its packaging and disposable issues, is going to restrain the growth of Coffee Pods and Capsules market. Currently, Nespresso has the capacity to recycle almost 80% of the used capsules with almost 14,000 dedicated capsule collection points in 31 different countries, but the rest is being disposed in lands which can cause tremendous environmental issues due to use of plastics and other harmful materials for packaging. Significant opportunities lie in market with coffee machine being one of the equipment commonly used in the kitchen and the use of Coffee Pods and Capsules has been popularized around the world.

Asia pacific is expected to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market

Europe has been the market leader so far and is expected to remain dominant in future in the global Coffee Pods and Capsules market majorly due increase in the demand for new products which continues to grow because of technological advances and the demand for easy-to-use capsules and Coffee Pods and Capsules also continues to grow. As per ICO, Scandinavian countries have the highest coffee consumption rates with Norway 9.9 kg/capita, Denmark 8.7 kg/capita and Sweden 8.2 kg/capita. As per PRODCOM, Germany consists of largest coffee roasting industry in Europe, with 551 thousand tonnes of roasted coffee sold production volume in 2018. Growing demand for capsule coffee machines in first and second tier cities, as well as increasing per capita disposable income in countries like China, India and Japan, are expected to spur fastest growth in the Asia Pacific region. Increase in the population in countries such as India and China, with majority of them being working professional, will increase the demand for Coffee Pods and Capsules due to the convenience that they offer in corporate offices.

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Segmentation:–

By product: Soft, Hard

By Caffeine Content: Traditional, Decaf

By Roast Type: Dark, Medium, Light

By Distribution channel: Business to Business, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Food & Drink Specialty, E-Commerce

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

