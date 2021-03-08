Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Broadcom Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Cloud Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market are Broadcom Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Changepoint Corporation, Clarizen, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Mavenlink Inc., Oracle Corporation, Planisware Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., SAP SE, Upland Software, Inc. and others.

Regional Outlook of Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– Jun 2020 – Changepoint, announced newly enhanced subscription professional services aimed to maintain customer intimacy and ensure that its software customers are successful with their investments. The various services offerings introduced are designed to support needs across user engagement and adoption; on-going system and organizational consulting; data-driven decision making; software configuration and maintenance; or training and education.

– Oct 2019 – Clarizen, announced a new integration partnership with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software. Clarizen will demonstrate how the combination of Clarizen One with Procore enables stakeholders to improve project planning and management. Clarizen One is the first enterprise Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solution available on the Procore App Marketplace.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare is Anticipated to be One of the Fastest Growing Verticals

– Either driven by regulators’ demands, recognition of risks, or a desire to achieve world-class performance, healthcare executives invest heavily in cloud project portfolio management across the enterprises. This takes the form of dedicated improvement teams supported by experts in facilitation and improvement methods.

– Health projects often call upon the Cloud Project Management Office (PMO) to oversee complex projects that integrate specialized applications and systems into a sophisticated technology landscape, while working with teams with little to no project-specific experience.

– For instance, Eclipse PPM is the industry-leading PPM software for healthcare, which provides a centralized location to track and monitor an entire portfolio of all projects, effectively plan and execute all projects with real-time updates on status and financials to deliver optimal transparency for all stakeholders.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

