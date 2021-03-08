Cancer Vaccines Market Grows with a Huge Revenue of US$ 15,845.59 million by 2027 with CSL Limited, ADURO BIOTECH INC., Astellas Pharma Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glaxosmithkline Plc., Dendreon
The cancer vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 15,845.59 million by 2027 from US$ 4,568.82 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The cancer vaccines assist in the treatment of the existing cancer or prevent the development of cancer; the former are known as therapeutic cancer vaccines. Several vaccines are “autologous,” as they are prepared from the samples obtained from cancer patients, and such vaccines are unique to that patient. Cancer vaccines can be of two type, therapeutic vaccine and preventive vaccines. Cervarix, Gardasil, Gardasil-9, and Hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine (HEPLISAV-B) are preventive cancer vaccines, whereas, Sipuleucel-T (Provenge) are therapeutic cancer vaccines.
The global cancer vaccines market is driven by factors such as increasing R&D expenditures by pharmaceutical companies, and rising government support for research activities and clinical trials. However, the high cost of drug development hinders the market growth. However, emerging markets are creating growth opportunities for the market players.
Top Companies of Cancer Vaccines Market :
- CSL Limited
- ADURO BIOTECH INC.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Sanofi
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Glaxosmithkline Plc.
- Dendreon
- ASTRAZENECA PLC.
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
Global Cancer Vaccines Market – by Technology:
- Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines
- Recombinant Cancer Vaccines
- Antigen Cancer Vaccines
- Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines
- Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines
Global Cancer Vaccines Market – by Type:
- Preventive Cancer Vaccines
- Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine
Global Cancer Vaccines Market – by Indication:
- Cervical Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Other Indications
Global Cancer Vaccines Market – by End User:
- Pediatrics
- Adults
Regional Segment Analysis
- North America,
- Europe,
- China,
- Japan,
- Southeast Asia,
- India
The purpose of this report is to enable readers to focus on the Cancer Vaccines market based on product specifications, existing competitive landscape and profitable market revenue. This report predicts the state of the digital conversion strategy consulting market in 2026 based on in-depth studies of all the key factors that represent the current scenarios in the market and are expected to impact demand in the forecast period.
Key questions addressed through this research Cancer Vaccines Market report:
- What are the global market growth predictions based on the various hypothesis?
- What will be the global market size?
- What are the highest competitors in the global market?
- What are the demanding countries in terms of production and consumption?
- What are the drivers and restraints in front of the global market?
- What are the global key players in the Cancer Vaccines Market?
- Who are the vendors of the global market?
- What are the different challenges and risks addressed?
Furthermore, it takes a closer look at various norms, government policies, rules, and regulations. This research has been done with proven research methodologies like qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. Different infographics have been used while curating the report of the global Cancer Vaccines market. The report profiles a few of the companies operating in the global market.
Table of Content:-
Chapter 1 Global Cancer Vaccines Market Overview
Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis
Chapter 3 Cancer Vaccines Technical Data Analysis
Chapter 4 Cancer Vaccines Government Policy and News
Chapter 5 Cancer Vaccines Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter 6 Global Cancer Vaccines Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
Chapter 7 Cancer Vaccines Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy -Cancer Vaccines y Analysis
Chapter 10 Cancer Vaccines Development Trend Analysis
Chapter 11 Global Cancer Vaccines Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
