Broadcast Equipment Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Broadcast Equipment Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Broadcast Equipment industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Broadcast Equipment Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global broadcast equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for UHD transmission and content production.

Broadcasting is the use of an electronic mass communication medium to share audio and video material with the common viewer. Broadcasting equipment involves a number of dedicated electronic devices for the transmission of audiovisual content via TV, radio and IP networks. Television and radio are generally connected to broadcasting.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for UHD content production and transmission, is driving the market growth

Increasing investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure, is helping the growth of the market

Shifting trend from hardware to software oriented systems, is flourishing the market growth

Surging need for media files over internet, drives the market growth

Direct supply to customers through OTT services, helps the market to grow

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand for smartphones, hinders the market growth

Strict rules and regulations of federal communications commission, hampers the market growth

Unable to provide UHD or 4K streaming due to limited bandwidth, acts as market restraint

Segmentation: Global Broadcast Equipment Market

By Application

Radio

Television Direct Broadcasting Satellite (DBS) Terrestrial Television Analog Terrestrial Digital Television Cable Television IPTV



By Technology

Analog Broadcasting

Digital Broadcasting

By Product

Dish Antennas

Amplifiers

Switches

Video Servers

Encoders

Transmitters & Repeaters

Modulators

Others

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In September 2018, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., collaborated with Hunan Broadcasting System to joint launch the Media Fabric. It is an advanced IP-based 4K production and broadcasting solution. The solution works on the inventive clean switch technology and it adopts Spine/Leaf architecture which can support northbound interface and also allows 4K/8K UHD video content development of broadcasting systems. The launch had brought an innovation in the scenario-based solutions for the broadcasting and TV industry.

In September 2018, Ross Video had launched Ultritouch which is a system-wide hardware control and monitoring panel. It is designed and manufactured to enable the operator’s ease of move and control between applications and products by sustaining the speed of the equipment they are monitoring. This launch had provided a great user experience by delivering the smooth operations.

Competitive Analysis

Global broadcast equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of broadcast equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global broadcast equipment market are Cisco Systems Inc., Harmonic, Inc, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Evertz., Clyde Broadcast, Sencore., Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment & Transmitters, ACORDE Technologies S.A., AVL Technologies, ETL Systems Ltd, Global Invacom, ARRIS International Limited., Grass Valley Canada., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tectronics, Silicon Laboratories., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., AnaCom, Inc., Wellav Technologies Ltd., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Broadcast RF, DATUM SYSTEMS, Newtec among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Broadcast Equipment report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Broadcast Equipment market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Broadcast Equipment market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Broadcast Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Broadcast Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Broadcast Equipment market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

