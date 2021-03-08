Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market – Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market will grow at a CAGR of 48.35% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing concerns for food safety among consumers demanding transparency in the supply chain is an essential factor driving the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market.

Block chain is a type of database or a directory of records called as blocks, that are connected through cryptography. Each record is interlinked with the previous one, and though technically it cannot be modified as it only records the transaction taking place between two parties. Its application in agriculture enables the users to transmit transparency in their transaction and supply chain informing the consumer of the original transaction as well.

Rise in popularity of blockchain among retailers/distributors for better supervision and data management is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising growth in online trading and tracking systems enhancing the need for blockchain solutions during COVID-19, rising food wastage and post-harvest losses, rising environmental concerns about the wastage of resources and food which indirectly implies a positive impact on the market growth, rising transparency in cases of food supply chain, rising adoption of emerging technologies such as blockchain and analytics technologies, which enhance decision-making capabilities of agricultural organizations and rising deployment of blockchain technology for agriculture and food supply chain analysis in order to achieve transparency in supply chain and to reduce food production frauds are the major factors among others boosting the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market. Moreover, rising uncertainty in regulations and standards, rising limited availability of technical skillset for implementing and managing blockchain applications will further create new opportunities for block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However rising uncertainty in regulations and standards, rising limited availability of technical skillset for implementing and managing blockchain applications and rising unfavorable regulations and standards associated with implementation of blockchain technology are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while rising data mismanagement among growers during precision farming, increasing agreement between all stakeholders of the supply chain to digitally connect and lack of standardization of data will further challenge the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Scope and Market Size

Block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market is segmented on the basis of organization site, application and provider. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of organization site, the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized (SMEs) enterprises.

Based on application, the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market is segmented into product traceability, payment and settlement, smart contracts and governance and risk management.

The block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market is also segmented on the basis of provider into application and solution provider, middleware provider, infrastructure and protocol provider.

Global Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, organization site, application and provider as referenced above.

The countries covered in the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market due to rising presence of major companies such as IBM and Microsoft in the U.S, rise in research and development activities for blockchain due to food safety concerns and the benefits of this technology offers to the farming vertical in terms of transparency, payment, and land registry in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market due to rising investment made by numerous stakeholders and government support for exploration and adoption of new technology in this region.

The country section of the block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Share Analysis

Block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market.

The major players covered in block chain in agriculture and food supply chain market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, Full Profile, AgriChain Pty Ltd and Chainvine Limited, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Block Chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market.

