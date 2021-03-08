Bioplastic Packaging Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027

The global Bioplastic Packaging market accounted for US$ 4,399.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 25,395.8 Mn in 2025.

“Bioplastic Packaging Market” 2027 research report provides a global picture of the “Bioplastic Packaging” and provides forecasts and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers explanatory analysis, including detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, and the latest news. The study also explains the future opportunities and sketches of the major players involved in hiking in terms of income in Bioplastic Packaging.

The global bioplastic packaging market is experiencing a high growth owing to increasing awareness among customers about the adverse impact of conventional plastics, surge in need for sustainable packaging solution, and rising government support for the incorporation of bioplastic in packaging. Moreover, the development of new technology and processes and the emergence of novel bioplastic materials are expected to the bioplastic packaging market growth during the forecast period. Bioplastics are influencing the plastic industry with innovation for more sustainability, functionality, and efficiency. Currently, bioplastic alternatives are available for almost all the conventional plastic material and respective applications which is driving the bioplastic packaging market.

Braskem S.A.

Arkema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Cardia Bioplastics

Corbion N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

Plastic packaging is extensively used in the range of application such as FMCG, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, etc. This increased use of plastic in several application is responsible for rising plastic pollution. Thus, recycling and reuse of plastic are becoming foremost important for innovation and sustainability. Moreover, conventional plastic is expected to become more expensive in the future with diminishing raw material sources. During the last few years, bioplastic has influenced the plastic industry through innovation for more resource efficiency, functionality, and sustainability. Bioplastic is playing a significant role to increase recycling targets and waste management by substituting petroleum resources with renewable resources. Bioplastics are manufactured using renewable plant-based resources which offer low toxicity, better recyclability, and high bio-degradability. These factors are having a significant impact on the growth of bioplastic packaging market.

The report also describes Bioplastic Packaging business strategy, sales and market channels, market size and buyer information, global demand and supply rates. This report breaks down the world Bioplastic Packaging by product type, end user and region. Describe the performance of individual segments in the Bioplastic Packaging growth.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. Provides an overview and forecast of the Bioplastic Packaging market based on products and applications. This report assesses market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period: drivers, limits, opportunities, and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis of all five regions.

