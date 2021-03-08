Away from Home Tissue Products Market 2021 Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape

There is a growing demand for various home tissue products for managing sanitation and hygiene across hotels and foodservices, healthcare institutions, businesses and commercial institutions, educational institutes, and public places. The growing significance of a better hygiene in hotels, restaurants, and catering sector and in workplaces has bolstered the demand for various away from home tissue products. The rising focus on adequate hygiene in the sector is boosting the adoption of HACCP paper towels. In several regions, the mounting concern of contagious diseases has led to the demand for various away from home tissue products to be used in public places and commercial facilities. The advent of away from home as well as recyclable tissue products at affordable prices is expected to boost the adoption across various end users in several regional markets. The advent of ergonomic dispenser designs and premium products made from 100% recyclable materials is a notable trend opening up exciting avenues for market players.

The global away from home tissue products market stood at US$24,610.0 Mn in 2016 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$31,449.9 Mn by 2022 end. The market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2017–2022.

Toweling Expected to be Most Lucrative Product Segment

The major product types of away from home tissue products comprise napkins, toweling, toilet tissues, facial tissues, and sanitary products. Of these, the toweling segment holds the major share of 45.3% by 2022 end, amounting to US$14,252.2 Mn. The segment is anticipated to be worth US$11,626.0 Mn by 2017 end, representing a share of 45.3% of the product market. The segment is projected to clock a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The annual growth of the segment is pegged at US$525.2 Mn annually over 2017–2022, representing the leading absolute growth. The vastly rising demand for toweling as away-from-home tissue products among various end users, especially in the healthcare and food service industries, is attributed to the notable versatile applications of these products.

North America Currently Leads but Asia Pacific excluding Japan to be at Forefront by 2022 end

The various regions for the market for away from home tissue products are North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Europe. Of these, currently North America is the leading market in 2017, mainly attributed to the rapidly rising demand for environmental-friendly hygiene products. However, over the years, the APEJ market is projected to rise at higher CAGR and stay ahead of the pack by the end of the assessment period.

The North America market is projected to rise from a valuation of US$7,372.7 Mn in 2017 to reach US$8,305.8 Mn in 2022. On the other hand, APEJ market stood at US$ 6,204.2 and is expected to lead the market with a worth of US$8,841.4 by 2022 end. The expected dominance of the market is likely to be attributed to a burgeoning demand for away from home tissue products for managing hygiene and catering in several developing and developed countries in the region.

Meanwhile, the MEA away from home tissue products market is projected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 4.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2022 and and reach US$3,021.6 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis

A number of leading players operating in the away from home tissue products market are focused on developing high-quality, eco-friendly sanitation products for various end-use applications, in a move to strengthen their positions in various regions. Key companies operating in the market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Cascades Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Sofidel Group, Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products LTD, Asia Pulp and Paper, Kruger Inc., and MPI Papermills.

