Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market 2020: Industry insights Upcoming Trends and Forecast by 2027

Global automotive sensor and camera technologies market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

A sensor is the electronic device that detects and reacts to some sort of input from the physical condition. The specific data could be light, heat, movement, moisture, weight, or any one of a great number of other environmental phenomena. The output is normally a signal that is converted to human-readable display at the sensor location or transmitted electronically over a network for reading or further processing. . Whereas the camera is a hardware device used to capture images and videos. These both devices are used for safety and comfort features in automotive. The key features include rear camera, oxygen sensor to increase the fuel efficiency, and others.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market

The global automotive sensor and camera technologies market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, vehicle type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sensor type and camera type. Camera type segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Increasing the sales of passenger cars and commercial cars is responsible for growing sensors and camera type market in Asia.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car, LCV and HCV. Passenger car segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Globally, the most people prefer passenger car as compared to LCV and HCV, hence passenger car segment growing with highest CARG.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into sensor and camera. Camera segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Growing adoption of ADAS globally and many safety features of automotive based on cameras, is reason for growing camera segment.



Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive Plc, Continental Ag, Valeo, Autoliv Inc, Omnivision Technologies Inc, Magna International Inc, Mobileye, Zf Friedrichshafen Ag and Others

Product Launch:

In January, Bosch launches BMA400 ultra-low power accelerometer sensor. It is loe power consumption sensor and built in step counter drawing only 4 μA.

In September, Delphi Technologies have launched a new diagnostics tool, which is used to provide well accurate data as well as the tool gives technicians the ability to read and erase fault codes, recode and activate components for key systems such as fuel, ignition, diesel, and so on.

In September, Delphi Technologies have been started updating its aftermarket steering portfolio with many solutions, offering specialists to install the part, replacement of the component

