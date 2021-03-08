Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems Market Rapid Growth, Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global automotive intelligent park assist systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.35 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant levels of vehicles worldwide, along with the widespread adoption of autonomous technologies in vehicles.

Automotive intelligent park assist system is the technological implementation of collective servicing of cameras, sensors and guidance systems based on artificial intelligence analysis. These technologies combine to provide the drivers and even autonomous vehicles with assistance in safe and effective parking of the vehicle, as it provides visualization of difficult places and senses obstructions in the way. The visualization and guidance is provided on a screen, generally embedded in the dashboard of the vehicle so that the user can easily view the obstructions and empty spaces.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced levels of safety and effectiveness with the integration autonomous technologies which has resulted in a larger base of manufacturers integrating it in their vehicles; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant rise in the levels of traffic globally, resulting in greater levels of accidents. Along with this the initiatives undertaken by the governments to reduce these accidents; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of integration of components, sensors and advanced levels of cameras resulting in better effectiveness in parking; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the implementation and integration of these technologies; is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of standardization regarding the designing of technology and their implementations dependent on different regions; is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems Market

By Technology

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Components

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, TKH GROUP announced that they had agreed to acquire “ParkEyes”. This acquisition will enable TKH GROUP in providing parking assisting services and technologies based on artificial intelligence analysis, to offer an automated end-to-end solution to the parking industry. This acquisition will also help in improving the geographical presence of TKH GROUP in North America, Europe and Australia along with expanding their service offerings.

In October 2018, Park Assist, LLC announced the launch of their latest advanced park assist system. “S1” is an advanced camera based Parking Guidance System (PGS) that is designed to be applied in outdoor parking lots. This system provides assistance to the drivers through its sensory technology through continuous camera surveillance and also guides the drivers to open slots available in the parking lots.

Competitive Analysis

Global automotive intelligent park assist systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive intelligent park assist systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive intelligent park assist systems market are Robert Bosch GmbH; Aptiv; Clarion; Continental AG; Siemens; NXP Semiconductors; Valeo; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Magna International Inc.; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Hitachi, Ltd.; Nissan; Park Assist, LLC; Groupe PSA;

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

