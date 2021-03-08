Automotive Camera Module Market Trends, Growth and Profit Analysis

The increasing popularity of autonomous and luxury vehicles and the rising integration of advanced safety features in automobiles are some of the major factors fuelling the surge in the adoption of camera modules in automobiles across the world. Furthermore, the mushrooming incidence of road mishaps and accidents is boosting the growth of the insurance companies, who are in turn, promoting the incorporation of complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) sensors such as camera module sensors having several features and affordable costs in vehicles all over the world.

Across the globe, North America is predicted to observe the highest demand for automotive camera modules during the forecast period, owing to the mushrooming popularity of luxury vehicles and increasing incorporation of ADAS in commercial vehicles and passenger cars in the region. Europe is expected to register the second highest sales of automotive camera modules during the forecast period, due to the presence of various regulations and norms regarding the integration of ADAS and other safety technologies in passenger cars in the region.

Therefore, it can be concluded that the demand for automotive camera modules will shoot-up throughout the world in the coming years, mainly because of the rising sales of autonomous and premium-class vehicles, increasing incidence of road accidents and collisions all around the world, and the ballooning requirement of advanced safety systems and features in vehicles across the world.