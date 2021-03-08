Automated Mining Equipment Market Trends by Key Players, End User, Demand, Analysis Growth and Forecast 2027
Global automated mining equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to safety of worker, productive rising, and Operation Price
Automated mining equipment entail the reduction of human labor in the mining method. The mining industry is experiencing a shift resulting in the adoption of automation. It requires a huge amount of human capital, significantly within the developing world wherever labor prices are low therefore there is less incentive for increasing potency. There are two kinds of machine-controlled mining- method and software system automation along with its application in for mining vehicles. Mining equipment automation comprises of four different forms namely remote control, teleoperation, driver assist and full automation
Market Drivers:
- Increasing necessity for worker safety is driving the market
- Growing requirement for rising productivity is enhancing the market growth
- Reduction in in operation prices is propelling the market to grow
- Requirement for improved productivity in mining will drive the market
Market Restraints:
- Depletion of natural resources acts as a restraint for the market growth
- High cost of automation hinders the market growth
Segmentation: Global Automated Mining Equipment Market
By Technique
- Surface Mining Technique
- Underground Mining Technique
By Workflow
- Mine Development
- Tunnel Boring
- Construction of Access Roads
- Site Preparation and Clearing
- Mining Process
- Autonomous Haulage
- Automated Drilling
- Mine Maintenance
- Hvac
- Mine Dewatering
By Type
- Equipment
- Autonomous Hauling/Mining Truck
- Autonomous Drilling Rig
- Underground LHD Loader
- Automation Solutions for Underground LHD Loaders
- Tunnelling Equipment
- Smart Ventilations System
- Pumping Stations
- Others
- Hybrid Shovels
- Total Stations
- Software
- Workforce Management
- Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance System
- Air Quality and Temperature Monitoring System
- Fleet Management
- Remote Operating and Monitoring
- Data Management
- Others
- Asset Tracking Solution
- Payload Monitoring
- Communication System
- Wireless Mesh Networks
- Navigation System
- Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)Tag
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In January 2018, Sandvik Pantera Dpi Series Drill Rigs Increased the Productivity of the company as it is intelligent, self-propelled and crawler based surface drill rig. This technology will enable the company to control the whole drilling process with the whole accuracy which will ensure optimal drilling performance. Its lubrication system will promote fast and efficient penetration. In this the oil is circulated through filters which reduces oil and fuel consumption and makes it very economical in usage
- In June 2016 Atlas Copco, a leading supplier of sustainable productiveness solutions, received an order from BHP Billiton for eighteen drill rigs to be used in the iron ore mines in Western Australia as the machine has the capacity of drilling more than one million meters which will provide innovative solution enhancing the customer’s productivity and even assist in maintaining a healthy partnership with BHP Billiton
Competitive Analysis
Global automated mining equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated mining equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated mining equipment market are 3Bhungária Ltd, 3D LASER MAPPING, 3D-P, AAMCOR LLC, Abacus Engineering Solutions (Pty) Ltd, ABB, Guideline Geo, Access Environmental Systems, Access T&D, Accruent, Action Construction Equipment Ltd. ., adria-mfg.ca, Adrok Ltd., Advanced Fleet Signs Pty Ltd, ADVANCED GEOSCIENCES, INC. , Aero Survey and Photography, PressurePro, AgentFly Technologies s.r.o., Rockwell Automation, Inc. , Autonomous Solutions Inc. and others
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Automated Mining Equipment report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Automated Mining Equipment market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.
Major Highlights of Automated Mining Equipment market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Mining Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Mining Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Mining Equipment market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
