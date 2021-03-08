At 9.4% CAGR, Medical Tubing Market Size Set to Register 12.28 Billion USD by 2025

Medical Tubing Market is valued at USD 6.55 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 12.28 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

A recent report on Medical Tubing Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Medical tubing is a polymer-based tube produced by an extrusion process and is used in drug delivery systems, peristaltic pumps, feeding tubes and peristaltic pumps, etc. It is mainly used in the medical industry in various pharmaceutical or medical related applications as per requirements and standards. Also, medical tubing is used with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. Medical tubing is made out of several types of plastic such as polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) nylon and silicone. Among this, PVC is the most popular, accounting for approximately 30 percent of the market. Medical tubing has wide features like resistance to chemical, a good combination of flexibility, low-temperature toughness, oil & solvent, high-temperature capabilities, kink resistance, transparency, other benefits.

Medical tubing market report is segmented on the basis of material, structure, application and by regional & country level. Based on material, global medical tubing market is classified into PVC, polyolefin, TPE & TPU and silicone. Based upon structure, global medical tubing market is classified into single-lumen, multi-lumen, co-extruded, tapered or bump tubing, braided tubing, balloon tubing and heat shrink tubing. Based upon application, global medical tubing market is classified into bulk disposable tubing, catheters & cannulas, drug delivery systems and special applications (peristaltic pump, gas supply, smoke evacuation, and feeding tubes).

The regions covered in this medical tubing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of medical tubing is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Medical tubing market report covers prominent players are,

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc

Freudenberg Medical

The Lubrizol Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Nordson Corporation

Raumedic AG

Teleflex Incorporated

The Dow Chemical Company

Tekni-Plex

L. Gore & Associates

Others

Medical Tubing Market Dynamics –

Increase in the geriatric population experiencing various treatments involving medical tubing, rise in awareness about advancements in medical facilities, increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the major key drivers for the growth of the global medical tubing market. According to The Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, There were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019. The number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Moreover, the increasing initiative by governments in health care and surge in demand for medical devices that incorporate tubing are majorly responsible for the continuous growth of the global medical tubing market. Therefore, stringent government regulations and high R&D expenditure are the major restrains of the global medical tubing market. However, technological advancements and growing trade of healthcare products between emerging economies may create new opportunities for medical tubing market in forecast period.

Medical Tubing Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the medical tubing market with highest market share due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases , growing surgical & nonsurgical procedures , advanced health care infrastructure, initiatives by governments to improve the health care infrastructure and focus on research and development activities. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), in 2016, Americans spent more than 15 billion dollars on combined surgical and nonsurgical procedures. In 2017 there were approximately 77% of the total expenditures in surgical procedures in 2017 and nonsurgical procedures accounted for 23%.According to the American Heart Association, Coronary heart condition is that the leading cause (45.1 percent) of deaths due to disorder within the US for the year 2017. About 2,200 Americans die of disorder every day, a mean of 1 death every 40 seconds.

Asia Pacific medical tubing market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly in forcaste peried due large population rate, growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, Rising individual incomes, growing aging population and rise in diagnostic and pathological laboratories on account of an increase in the incidences of chronic diseases are some of the factors driving market growth in the emerging economies such as China, India. According to report by The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the region is experiencing population ageing at an unprecedented pace, with the number of older persons expected to more than double, from 535 million in 2015 to about 1.3 billion by 2050.According to American Heart Association, in 2016, among NH Asians, CVD caused the deaths of 11,023 males and 10,672 females. Moreover, an initiative from the government in adoption of advance technology is helping in expanding the market’s growth in this region.

Key Benefits for Medical Tubing Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Medical Tubing Market Segmentation –

By Material: PVC, Polyolefin, TPE & TPU, Silicone

By Structure: Single-lumen, Multi-lumen, Co-extruded, Tapered or Bump Tubing, Braided Tubing, Balloon Tubing, Heat Shrink Tubing

By Application: Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, Special Applications(peristaltic pump, gas supply, smoke evacuation, and feeding tubes)

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Medical Tubing Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Medical Tubing Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Medical Tubing Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Medical Tubing Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Medical Tubing Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Medical Tubing Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

