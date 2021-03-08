At 9.23% CAGR, Digital Education Market 2021 Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Development Report to 2027

In its latest report on Digital Education Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Global Digital Education Market is valued at USD 172.35 Billion in 2018and expected to reach USD 319.75 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.23% over the forecast period.

Proliferations of connected devices in the education sector and adoption of eLearning solutions are some of the factors which are driving the growth of Digital Education Market

Get Sample of This [email protected] https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12901&RequestType=Sample

*The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Digital education is the innovative use of digital tools and technologies during teaching and learning and is usually mentioned as technology enhanced learning (TEL) or e-Learning. The use of digital technologies gives educators the opportunity to design engaging learning opportunities in the courses they teach, and can take the form of blended or fully online courses and programmes. Digital learning is extending learning opportunities so one can leverage the actual fact that learning happens repeatedly and in many places and digital learning will enable this diverse learning opportunity. Digital learning is an instructional training that ultimately helps students. It makes use of a broad range of technology-enhanced educational strategies. It includes blended learning, flipped learning, personalized learning, and other strategies that rely on digital tools to little or large degree.

Global digital education market report is segmented on the basis of component, learning types, end user and regional& country level. Based upon component digital education market is classified as hardware, software and services. Software is subdivided into interactive displays and interactive projectors. Hardware is subdivided into integrated solution and standalone solution. And also services are subdivided into consulting, implementation and support and maintenance. Based upon learning types digital education market is classified into synchronous learning and asynchronous learning. Based upon end users digital education market is classified into academic and enterprise.

The regions covered in this Global digital education market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of digital education is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Digital Education Companies

Coursera (US)

edX (US)

Pluralsight (US)

Edureka (India)

Alison (Ireland)

Udacity (US)

Udemy (US)

Miríadax (Spain)

Jigsaw Academy (India)

iversity (Germany)

Intellipaat (India)

Edmodo (US)

FutureLearn (UK)

LinkedIn (US)

NovoEd (US)

XuetangX (China)

Federica EU (Italy)

Linkstreet Learning (India)

Khan Academy (US)

Kadenze (Spain)

others.

Proliferations of connected devices in the education sector and adoption of eLearning solutions are some of the factors which are driving the growth of Digital Education Market

Proliferations of connected devices in the education sector and adoption of eLearning solutions are some of the factors which are driving the growth of Digital Education Market. Online communication is type of teaching one individual (instructor) takes a lead role in the learning process by giving instructions to other learners. In 2017, 27 billion devices were connected using IoT. This number is expected to increase to 125 billion by just 2030, which will put about 15 connected devices into the hands of every consumer. The USD170 billion IoT market is expected to grow to USD561 billion by 2022. Several corporate organizations follow the synchronous learning training process to train their employees, wherein experienced employees usually take the role of the instructor, while comparatively less experienced employees take the role of a learner. For example, Teksun has developed an eLearning portal that provides a personalized, convenient and affordable training course for working professionals and students. It also assists its company to decrease cost with license fee on the off the shelf courses. Their eLearning a solution make modifies simply to suit changing business objectives. However, challenges with increased availability of open educational resources, might hamper market growth. Technological advancements such as virtual classrooms represent significant opportunity in near future for the companies that are currently offering online learning services.

North America is dominating the Digital Education Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Digital Education Market, due to increasing penetration of internet. Household subscriptions to television distribution services Footnote continued their gradual decline, with about three-quarters of households subscribing, while the percentage of households with Internet service increased slightly to 89.0%. Canadian households spent an average of USD233.00 per month on their communications services, an increase of USD10.17 (4.6%) from 2016. In comparison, the average annual inflation rate in Canada was 1.6% in 2017, according to Statistics Canada. Canadian households spent more per month on mobile USD 101.00 than on Internet services USD54.17, television distribution USD 52.58 and landline services USD 25.25. High usage of smartphones and focus of academic sector to digitize learning process in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada is supporting the growth of North America Online Education market. Europe is expected to dominate the growth of Digital Education market, due to growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in smart learning.

Key Benefits for Global Digital Education market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Digital Education market Segmentation –

By component:-Hardware (Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors), Software (Integrated Solution, Standalone Solution), Services (Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance)

By learning types:- Synchronous Learning, Asynchronous Learning

By end users:- Academic, Enterprise

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Education Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Digital Education Market Size

2.2 Digital Education Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Digital Education Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Digital Education Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Education Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Digital Education Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Digital Education Production by Regions

4.1 Global Digital Education Production by Regions

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

5 Digital Education Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Digital Education Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

Continued…

Full Research Report @ https://industrystatsreport.com/ICT-and-Media/Digital-Education-Market-Size/Summary

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com