At 7.6% CAGR, Radiology Information Systems Market Share, Current Trends and Research Development Report to 2027

Radiology Information Systems Market is valued at 712.96 USD Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1190.57 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Increased investment on healthcare expenditure and various technological advancements in software for easy operations are key drivers for Global Radiology Information Systems Market.

Radiology Information Systems –

Radiology Information Systems report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about radiology information system market from various aspects. This repost consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This repost consist of regional segmentation with product type, deployment type and end- user.

Radiology Information system are the software used by the healthcare professionals, hospitals and diagnostics centers to maintain the patient data in electronic form. It provides the easy access to the patient data; helps to maintain the complete patient data which includes admission, discharge, reports, appointments and others. This increases the accuracy and reduces the error which takes place due to the manual errors. Radiology Information Systems segments various types of diagnostics test such as ultrasound, X-ray, MRI, CT scan and others. These radiology diagnostics test will helps in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases as easily as possible and helps healthcare professional to provide better treatment.

Radiology Information Systems Software Report covers prominent players like Epic Systems Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, MedInformatix, Inc., GE Healthcare, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health and Siemens AG and others.

Market Segmentation –

By Product Type

Integrated RIS

Standalone RIS

By Deployment Type

Web based RIS

Cloud based RIS

On-premise RIS

By End-User

Hospitals

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Office Based Physicians

Others

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



