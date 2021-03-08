At 7.6% CAGR, Radiology Information Systems Market Share, Current Trends and Research Development Report to 2027

Radiology Information Systems Market is valued at 712.96 USD Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1190.57 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Increased investment on healthcare expenditure and various technological advancements in software for easy operations are key drivers for Global Radiology Information Systems Market.
Radiology Information Systems report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about radiology information system market from various aspects. This repost consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This repost consist of regional segmentation with product type, deployment type and end- user.
Radiology Information system are the software used by the healthcare professionals, hospitals and diagnostics centers to maintain the patient data in electronic form. It provides the easy access to the patient data; helps to maintain the complete patient data which includes admission, discharge, reports, appointments and others. This increases the accuracy and reduces the error which takes place due to the manual errors. Radiology Information Systems segments various types of diagnostics test such as ultrasound, X-ray, MRI, CT scan and others. These radiology diagnostics test will helps in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases as easily as possible and helps healthcare professional to provide better treatment.
Radiology Information Systems Software Report covers prominent players like Epic Systems Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, MedInformatix, Inc., GE Healthcare, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health and Siemens AG and others.
Market Segmentation –
By Product Type
- Integrated RIS
- Standalone RIS
By Deployment Type
- Web based RIS
- Cloud based RIS
- On-premise RIS
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Emergency Healthcare Service Providers
- Office Based Physicians
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Radiology Information System Vendors
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Merge Healthcare Incorporated
- MedInformatix, Inc.
- GE Healthcare, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Carestream Health
- Siemens AG
Table of Content
- Chapter – Report Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.2. Primary Research
1.3. Secondary Research
1.4. Market Size Estimates
1.5. Data Triangulation
1.6. Forecast Model
1.7. USP’s of Report
1.8. Report Description
- Chapter – Global Radiology Information System Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis
2.1. Market Introduction
2.2. Executive Summary
2.3. Global Radiology Information System Market Classification
2.4. Market Drivers
2.5. Market Restraints
2.6. Market Opportunity
2.7. Radiology Information System Market: Trends
2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers
2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants
2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services
2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis
2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation
2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
- Chapter – Global Radiology Information System Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis
3.1. Global Radiology Information System Market Consumption, Market Share ( %) and Growth Rate, 2015-2025
3.2. Global Radiology Information System Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025
- Chapter – Global Radiology Information System Market Analysis: by Product Type
- Chapter – Global Radiology Information System Market Analysis: by Deployment
Continued…
