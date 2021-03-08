At 4.2% CAGR, Clean Beauty Market Size, Share, Growth, Companies | Industry Report, 2021-2027

The latest research report on Clean Beauty Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Clean Beauty Market is valued at USD XX Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for beauty products with more cautiousness and awareness for skin as well as surge in the launching of more sophisticated and clean beauty products for better skin care are some important factors driving the growth of clean beauty market.

Scope of the Report:

Clean beauty means toxins free and green beauty products that need not to be necessary organic and naturals. These products have transparent labeling of ingredients, and safe to use on face eliminating the skin damage due to chemical. Any clean beauty product must not contain harmful ingredients for the skin. The products can be derived from plants, vegan, and these are cruelty-free, eco-friendly and sustainably sourced that don’t contain any toxins. These products have many benefits including boosts collagen, diminish dark spots, can be used as moisturizers and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. In addition to this, this product helps to shrink pores & keeps acne away, brightens & tones the skin. There are certain third party testing labs, institutions for certification and checking of these products whether they are free from certain toxic chemicals like parabens, carcinogens, and others. The ECOCERT and EWG are some examples of the third party chemicals testing and certification providers.

The global clean beauty market is segmented on the basis product type, distribution channel, region and country level. On the basis of product type, the clean beauty market is classifies as hair care, face products, skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, and wrinkle care products. On the basis of distribution channel, clean beauty market is bifurcated into online sale, retail sale and others.

The regions covered in global clean beauty market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Clean beauty market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Clean beauty market dynamics –

The key factor for growth of global clean beauty market is increasing demand for beauty products with more cautiousness and awareness for skin as well as surge in the launching of more sophisticated and clean beauty products for better skin care. On 3rd April 2020, Avon the leading clean beauty product manufacturer has launched recyclable product line for expansion which includes nine super concentrated products of distillery line features, five skincare and four makeup products with eco-responsible packaging. In addition to this, rising expenditure on wellness, personal care and beauty products around the globe drives the clean beauty market. According to the global wellness institute organization in 2017, beauty, anti-aging and personal care market was valued around USD 1,083 billion and the in 2018 global wellness economy was estimated to around USD 4.5 trillion. In addition to this, growing awareness for the personal care products along with toxin-free and natural beauty products is driving the factors for clean beauty market. However high costs of products are major factors which hampers the clean beauty market. Moreover rising online sale of the beauty products due to surge in e-commerce websites, increasing new product launching by leading players in clean beauty as well as surge in the collaboration, mergers and acquisitions for the development for clean beauty products may create huge opportunity to fuel the global clean beauty market during the forecast period. For instance in 2020, Parade brand and Bite beauty has made partnership for developing the lipstick as clean beauty product.

Clean beauty Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the growth clean beauty market with the potential rate due to rising disposable income, growing middle class families, increasing health wellness expenditure, presence of clean beauty knowledgeable workers, and high concentration of multinational companies related to personal care followed by Europe. According to the Asian Development Bank, North America region has approximately 18% of the world’s middle class, which contributes to the 26% of global middle-class spending followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This middle class family has highest spending on the beauty, personal care products.

The Europe and the Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing consumer spending on the beauty products, and growing government initiatives for supporting the clean beauty products for toxin free and eco-friendly products needs.

Clean beauty Market Segmentation –

by Product Type:- Hair care, Face products, Skin care, Hair care, Oral care, Makeup, Wrinkle care products

by Distribution Channel:- Online sale, Retail Sale, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

