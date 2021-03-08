At 13.9 % CAGR, eClinical Solutions Market Size | Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Global eClinical Solutions Market to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025.

Global eClinical Solutions Market valued approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9% over the forecast

Increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies with augmented IT budgets for drug development are some of the major driving factors for the global e clinical systems market. However, the low adoption rate in certain geographies due to a lack of awareness related to the benefits of eClinical solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Get Sample of This [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=180&RequestType=Sample

The electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management system (CDMS) segment accounted for the largest share of the global eclinical web market in 2016. The electronic clinical outcome assessment segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for e Diaries in clinical studies to collect patient self-reports by major pharmaceutical companies and the use of mobile and digital technologies are driving the growth of this market segment. Emerging markets including China, South Korea, Taiwan, and India are attractive destinations for outsourcing clinical trials due to the presence of a large patient population and the low operating cost of conducting clinical trials in these countries.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

o Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems

o Clinical Trial Management Systems

o Randomization and Trial Supply Management

o Clinical Data Integration Platforms

o Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions

o Safety Solutions

o Electronic Trial Master File Systems

o Regulatory Information Management Solutions

By Delivery Mode:

o Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions

o Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions

o Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

By Clinical Trial Phase:

o Phase I Clinical Trials

o Phase II Clinical Trials

o Phase III Clinical Trials

o Phase IV Clinical Trials

By End User:

o Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

o Contract Research Organizations

o Consulting Service Companies

o Medical Device Manufacturers

o Hospitals

o Academic Research Institutes

By Regions:

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are- Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Inc, Datatrak Internatiional, Inc, CRF Health, ERT Clinical, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, Inc & Maxisit. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global e-clinical Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global eclinical systems Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global eClinical Solutions Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Product

Chapter 6. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase

Chapter 8. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By End User

Chapter 9. Global eClinical Solutions Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2. Top Market Strategies

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. Oracle Corporation

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.3.1.3. Product Summary

10.3.1.4. Recent Developments

10.3.2. Medidata Solutions, Inc

10.3.3. Parexel International Corporation

10.3.4. Bioclinica, Inc

10.3.5. Datatrak Internatiional, Inc

10.3.6. CRF Health

10.3.7. ERT Clinical

10.3.8. Merge Healthcare Incorporated

10.3.9. Omnicomm Systems, Inc

Continued…

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Lifesciences-and-Healthcare/eClinical-Solutions-Market/Summary

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com