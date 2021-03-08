Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – ABB Asia Pte. Ltd., Hubbell Asia Ltd., Supermec Pte. Ltd

Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market- Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)

The Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market are ABB Asia Pte. Ltd., Hubbell Asia Ltd., Supermec Pte. Ltd., TOP HI-TECH CO. LTD., Glamox Pte. Ltd., Shenzhen CESP Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Cary Technology Co.,Ltd, Dialight Asia Pte. Ltd. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020- Dialight, a global leader in hazardous LED lighting upgraded their Vigilant Light and Safesight Area Light with Universal Mounting Adaptor(UMA) allows stock flexibility offered to distributors for oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, manufacturing, and heavy industrial applications.

– June 2019- R. Stahl launched new lighting series, Tranberg Blueline, which offers navigation lights, searchlights, floodlights, and deck lights for all kind of vessels. Typically used in marine lighting, the products reduce CAPEX and OPEX.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Cost-effective LED Lighting Solutions

– LEDs operate on a lower wattage and consume less energy than older lighting technologies in hazardous areas. LEDs help in cutting down utility costs, which is important for any location, especially for a large locations with a lot of fixtures installed.

– With lower voltage, the LED lighting provides higher lumen output , which can avoid accidents, lower heat as 80% of the energy from LEDs is consumed to create illumination, durability as LEDs last four times longer than other options, and better versatility in specs.

– According to United Nations report, Asia stands out as the region with highest gains in electricity savings and avoids CO2 emmissions. UNEP in the frame of enlighten program estimates that in the absence of new policies, 57% of the lighting energy demand would come from Asia. Therefore developments in Asia are critical for LED market growth.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

