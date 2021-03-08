App Analytics Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – AppsFlyer Ltd., Kochava Inc., Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Adobe Inc.

App Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The App Analytics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The App Analytics Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global App Analytics Market are AppsFlyer Ltd., Kochava Inc., Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Adobe Inc., Localytics (Upland Software, Inc.), Mixpanel, Inc., Countly Ltd., AppDynamics LLC, Flurry, Inc. and others.

Regional Outlook of App Analytics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– July 2020 – App Annie launched a new version of Libring, rebranded as App Annie Ascend, which will be sold to existing App Annie customers, with the aim to cater to a different market. App Annie aims to move beyond just providing app market data by offering advertising analytics as well, particularly for game publishers and other companies on the supply side of the ad industry.

– December 2019 – Google upgraded the new App + Web property in Google Analytics, which allows users to measure multiple websites and apps. App + Web properties allow people to measure data across their app and website all in one place.

– September 2019 – App Annie acquired mobile analytics company Libring with the aim to present market data and advertising analytics side by side, making it easier for mobile publishers and brands to create winning mobile experiences. The company also revealed a major redesign of its brand to mark the first step in its expanded strategic vision and reflect its commitment to be the mobile performance standard.

Key Market Trends:

Media and Entertainment Industry Expected to Capture Significant Share

– The Media and Entertainment Industry encompasses mobile or web apps used for gaming, social media, music apps, and OTT media, amongst other categories. The increasing usage of social media and messenger apps amongst the customers is expected to increase the adoption of app analytics solutions across the companies. It is estimated that there will be approximately 3.75 billion active mobile social media users, out of 3.8 billion active social media users, by 2020.

– Moreover, OTT (Over-The-Top) content is rapidly transforming the entertainment landscape. With the internet and TV converging, the way people search, share, and watch their favorite content is evolving. This is causing a drastic surge in the number of OTT players in the industry, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Disney and Comcast lately.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The App Analytics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.