Algal Protein Market Current and Future Trend Scenario Explored In New Latest Research Report

Global algal protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High demand for plant-based protein alternatives is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Global Algal Protein Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Product Type

Spirulina

Chlorella

Seaweed

Others

By Form

Powder Form

Liquid Form

By Source

Marine Algae

Fresh Water Algae

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Food Products

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Some algae, especially blue and green algae, contain high amount of protein concentrations about 40-60% (dry matter), which can be used as food ingredient. These proteins are used for weight loss, stress, hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and other health issues. These proteins have a high nutritional value in terms of amino acid quality, protein content and nutritional acceptability. Algal protein is rich in vitamins, minerals and carotenoids preventing the cells from damage. It contains omega-3 fatty acids preventing several diseases such as arthritis, thrombosis and cancers among others.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Algal Protein products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for the algae protein in the production of enzyme will fuel the market growth

Rising demand form the food & feed industry worldwide is propelling the growth of the market

Consumer preference towards meat substitute is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period

Ethical and traditional beliefs of consumers regarding the use of animal-based products will drive the market of algae based protein

Market Restraints

Expensive procedures, as it require high-level of sterility which may hamper the market growth

Allergic reactions associated with algae, is restraining the market growth

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

