Agricultural Microbials Market Size 2021, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2027

Agricultural Microbials Market is valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11.88 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period.

This Agricultural microbials Market report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in Agricultural microbials Market conditions.

Agricultural Microbial Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Rising demand for food and increasing adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices as well as growing awareness about benefits of agricultural microbial among the people are some important factors driving the growth of agricultural microbial market.

Agricultural microbial are produced from microorganisms which are fungi, bacteria, virus and protozoa are beneficial for agriculture to increase productivity and quality of crops. Micro-organism play important role in agriculture such as soil microbes, bacteria and fungi are essential for decomposing organic matter and recycling old plant material. Microorganisms improve crop nutrition and the ability of crops to resist biotic and abiotic stress. Bacteria such as Azotobacter, clostridium and Rhizobium spp absorb atmospheric nitrogen and make it available to the plants in the form of ammonia which is converted into nitrate. Fungi helps to decompose dead organisms these add value in agriculture and fungi produce humus which is the source of nutrient for the plants. Fungi maintain the fertility of the soil and enhance production of crops. Benefits of microorganism in agriculture are it helps to improve structure of the soil, increases fertility of soil, controlling diseases and insect pest, enhance nutrient uptake, increases beneficial minerals in organic compound and boost the strength of plants and yield of crops.

Agricultural microbial market is segmented into type, function, crop type, formulation, mode of application, region and country. On the basis of type, agricultural microbial market is segmented into bacteria, fungi, virus, protozoa and others. Based on the function, agricultural microbial market is segmented into soil amendment and crop protection. On the basis of crop type, agricultural microbial market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of formulation, agricultural microbial market is segmented into dry and liquid. Based on the mode of application, agricultural microbial market is segmented into soil treatment, foliar spray, seed treatment and others.

Agricultural microbials are the important constituents in the plant growth for higher-yielding of agricultural plants. The agricultural microbials provide a full range of microbial solutions with improved crop productivity and sustainable soil health, to replace nutrients and harvesting to support new crops to the agriculture, horticulture, and turf management marketplaces. Sustainable agricultural systems can be formed by rich, biologically active soil with suitable microbials for the fundamental to building the plants. The plant can synthesize those nutrients from the microbials in a more efficient manner to improve soil quality, increase plant health, and provide a cleaner, larger yield at harvest.

The key factor for growth of global agricultural microbials market is increasing demand for sustainable, environment friendly, and pollution free organic farming to enhance the productivity of the agricultural plants. As per the recent study Research Institute of Organic Agriculture by FiBL, around 50.9 million hectares of land was organic agricultural land reported in 2014 from over 179 countries across the globe. Among which 2.4 million producers have reported to choose organic farming in developing countries. Thus organic farming is increasing the demand all over the world due to growing health awareness among the people. The organic farming has huge demand for the agricultural microbials for high feasibility, productivity and yielding of soil.

Moreover rising focus on technological advancement using artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning etc. for study of plant growth promoting bacteria (PGPB) have created huge opportunity to fuel the global agricultural microbials market during the forecast period. Furthermore, as per the research by Frontiers Institutional Membership, the microbials like arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) and rhizobia has shown the significant usage to protect the plants from disease and abiotic stress. In addition the research showed that these microbials has shown the property to provide high yielding of plants. Furthermore, increasing mergers, collaborations, acquisitions and new service launching by various key prominent players may create huge demand for the agricultural microbials market during the study period. For instance on June 2018, Bayer has been acquired Monsanto business for USD 63 billion to enhance the product portfolio of seeds and traits with innovative chemical and biological crop protection portfolio. However one of the major factors that restrict the agricultural microbials market is lack of functional microorganisms with less technological advancements in microbial inoculants on seed during seed treatment.

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Valent BioScience LLC

Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd.

Syngenta, UPL Ltd

Monsanto Company

Bayer Crop Science has launched Biological

News: 21Oct 2019- Bayer CropScience has launched latest biological innovation known as brand name Biological, by Bayer at 2019 Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting (ABIM). Biological have unique modes of action, which helps farmers better manage pest resistance by knocking insects and diseases off their virulent paths. Biological used as integrated diseases and pest management system which helps in healthy harvesting.

The global Agricultural microbials is segmented on the basis of product type, basis of function, mode of applications, end-user and region and country level.

Based on product type, the agriculture microbials market has been segmented into fungi, bacteria, Protozoa, virus and others. Among which bacteria segment has highest market share owing to higher benefits for plant cultivation and growth in the agricultural microbials market.

On the basis of function the global agricultural microbials market is segmented into crop protection and soil amendment. Of which, crop protection segment have highest market share in 2019 due to increasing demand crop cultivation across the globe. As per the PLOS organization, the demand for crop will increase by 100% to 110% by 2050. Hence the crop protection will stipulate for increasing the productivity.

On the basis of mode of applications, the global agriculture microbials market is segmented into foliar spray, soil treatment, and seed treatment. Among which, soil treatment has shown highest market share owing to rising the awareness among the people about the soil testing and yielding of plant.

On the basis of application, the global agriculture market is classified as fruits and vegetables, turf and ornamentals, cereals and grains, oil seeds and pulses and others. Fruits and vegetables have the highest market share owing to rising demand for the fruits and vegetables for the feeding of the continuously growing population.

The regions covered in global Agricultural microbials market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global Agricultural microbials market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

North America is expected to dominate the growth agricultural microbials market with the potential rate due to increasing adoption of organic farming with rising government supports followed by Europe. As per the recent study of Research Institute of Organic Agriculture by FiBL, the US is the largest market for organic farming and agricultural research based study by region. As in North America has government has initialized the programs for farmers promoting the organic agricultural development. This has created huge demand for the agriculture microbials market to support organic production, marketing and research on different microorganisms.

The Asia Pacific is the largest still the world’s strongest growth market for the growth of agricultural microbials due to rapidly increasing the organic farming as well as surge in population.

Global agricultural microbials market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Agricultural microbials Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global agricultural microbials market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global agricultural microbials market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

By Product Type: Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Other

By Function: Soil Amendment, Crop Protection

By Mode of Application: Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment

By Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Turf and Ornamentals, Others

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

