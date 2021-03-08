Adiponitrile Market Expected to Reach USD 11.21 Billion by 2025

Adiponitrile Market delivers a succinct analysis of industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and the latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Global Adiponitrile Market is valued at USD 8.02 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11.21 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

The increasing usage of Adiponitrile in Nylon-66 production and growing demand in the plastics and automotive industry are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the growth of Adiponitrile market.

Adiponitrile is a chemical used primarily in the manufacture of Hexamethylene Diamine (HMDA), which is used widely to prepare nylon. HMDA chemical is an important intermediate for the manufacture of synthetic fiber. Adiponitrile is used exclusively to make Hexamethylene Diamine (HMDA), of which 92% is used to make nylon 6, 6 fibers and resins. Adiponitrile is gaining importance as an electrolyte additive in lithium ion batteries which results in increased efficiency and overall performance of each battery cycle. Growing production of electric vehicles operating on Li-ion batteries is anticipated to fuel the demand for adiponitrile over the forecast period.

Global Adiponitrile market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional & country level. Based upon type Adiponitrile market is classified into Industrial Grade and Non-Industrial Grade. Based upon application Adiponitrile market is classified into Carpet fibers, Conveyor belts, Electro-insulating elements and Plastic.

The regions covered in this Global Adiponitrile market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of Adiponitrile is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Adiponitrile Market Vendors

Global Adiponitrile market Report covers prominent players are like,

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

JSR Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries

LG Chem

Braskem

Solvay Group

Royal Dutch Shell

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Ineos

Invista

The increasing usage of Adiponitrile in Nylon-66 production and growing demand in the plastics and automotive industry are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the growth of Adiponitrile market. The demand for Nylon 66 is on the rise because of its high mechanical strength, rigidity, heat and chemical resistance, which makes it suitable for application in industries like Automotive, Plastics, Electronics, and Textile. There is significant growth in production of adiponitrile. For Example, Chemical and engineering news stated that Ascend a chemical manufacturer is expanding production capacity by 10–15% across the board for adiponitrile, HMD, adipic acid, and nylon 6, 6. In May, amid growing market worry, the Invista Company announced it had expanded adiponitrile capacity by 50,000 metric tons in 2017, is adding 40,000 metric tons by the end of this year, and will expand by another 180,000 metric tons by 2022. Use of Nylon 66 in automotive components has grown considerably for multiple new applications such as powertrains, electrical components, chassis, trim components, and other vehicle areas. The high-temperature resistance of Nylon 66 has also led to its applications in the engines. Polyamide 6, 6 resins is used in the manufacturing of exterior and interior automotive components to reduce weight of the vehicle and optimize fuel efficiency. According to Crafttech industries inc., there are top 13 high performance plastics used in automotive hardware. While all of this may be easily used in a single vehicle, just three types of plastic make up approximately 66% of the total high performance plastics used in a car like polypropylene (32%), polyurethane (17%) and PVC (16%). However, stringent governmental regulations due to environmental concerns related to the use of adiponitrile and fluctuating raw material prices are factors expected to restrict the growth of the global market. Increasing adoption of the adiponitrile and innovations or tech advancements in the field are some of factors can provide an opportunity for the growth of Adiponitrile market.

North America is dominating the Adiponitrile Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Adiponitrile Market, due to increasing demand of the Nylon 66, especially in the automotive and plastics sector. According to international trade administration, the United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world. In 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units, the fourth straight year in which sales reached or surpassed 17 million units. Overall, the United States is the world’s second-largest market for vehicle sales and production. Asia Pacific has witnessed increasing consumption of adiponitrile in automotive parts manufacturing owing to presence of numerous original equipment manufacturer across the region. Europe is expected to drive the growth of Adiponitrile Market, due to increasing adoption of the Adiponitrile in the formulation of battery electrolyte.

Global Adiponitrile market Segmentation –

By Type: Industrial Grade, Non-Industrial Grade

By Application: Carpet fibers, Conveyor belts, Electro-insulating elements, Plastic

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

