Acrylic Adhesives Market Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2026 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema (Bostik), ITW

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Acrylic Adhesives Market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Acrylic Adhesives market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Acrylic Adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of less than 5%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the rapidly growing construction industry in the Asia-Pacific & the Middle Eastern regions, and increasing usage in the packaging industry.

Key players in the global Acrylic Adhesives Market are

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, 3M, and others.

Click here to get the latest free sample copy or PDF of updated research 2021

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192352618/acrylic-adhesives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=vks&source=NGW

Market News

– Currently, there are several airport construction projects, either in the development or planning stage, in China. These include Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities, over the next 10 years.

– In India, the government’s target of investing USD 120.5 billion, for developing 27 industrial clusters, is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

Key Market Trends

Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– The packaging industry dominated the demand for acrylic adhesives, owing to their applications in the manufacture of various products, such as tapes, labels, cases, and cartons.

– The Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing fastest growth in the global packaging industry, with countries, such as China and India, leading the market.

– Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation and development in the packaging industry, have been driving the growth of the packaging industry in the region.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share, in 2018. Factors, such as strong growth in construction activities, increasing packaging demand from the expanding e-commerce business platform, increasing output in the food and beverage industry, have been driving the demand for acrylic adhesives in the region.

– Countries, such as China and India, lead the market demand for acrylic adhesives, due to high packaging requirements.

– China and India hold the potential to grow at a faster rate in the e-commerce packaging market, as internet usage in these countries continue to expand at a tremendous rate. The demand for food and beverage products is also supporting the growth of the paper packaging and rigid packaging sectors in these countries, at a steady rate.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% Discount on this report)

Browse full report description with TOC and get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Acrylic Adhesives Market

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192352618/acrylic-adhesives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=vks&source=NGW

Highlights of the Acrylic Adhesives market report is

– A comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Acrylic Adhesives market current developments and significant occasions.

– A deep study of business techniques for the development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of the market for approaching years.

– Top to the bottom approach of market-express drivers, targets, and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the Acrylic Adhesives market.