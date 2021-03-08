3D TSV and 2.5D Market 2021 Advance Technology and Trends – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corp., Pure Storage Inc., ASE Group

3D TSV and 2.5D Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “3D TSV and 2.5D Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global 3D TSV and 2.5D Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The 3D TSV and 2.5D Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The 3D TSV and 2.5D Market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.3% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Packaging in the semiconductor industry has witnessed a continuous transformation. As the semiconductor applications are expanding, the slowdown in CMOS scaling and escalating costs has forced the industry to rely on the advancement in IC packaging. 3D stacking technologies are the only solution that meets the required performance of applications like AI, machine learning, and datacentres. Therefore, the growing need for high-performance computing applications is mainly driving the TSV (Through Silicon Via) market, over the forecast period.

Key Players of 3D TSV and 2.5D Market are: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corp., Pure Storage Inc., ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Inc., United Microelectronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Broadcom Ltd, Intel Corporation, Jiangsu Changing Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Taiwan-based TSMC collaborated with US-based Broadcom to introduce an enhanced Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) platform, a 2.5D IC TSV interposer-based packaging technology, that supports the industrys first and largest full 2x reticle size interposer. According to the company, the higher memory capacity and bandwidth make it ideal for memory-intensive applications, such as deep learning, 5G networking workloads, and power-efficient data centers. The new technology also offers additional space and increased flexibility and yield for intricate ASIC designs.

– February 2020 – Samsung Electronics announced the market launch of Flashbolt, its third-generation High Bandwidth Memory 2E (HBM2E). The new 16-gigabyte (GB) HBM2E is uniquely suited to maximize high-performance computing (HPC) systems and help system manufacturers advance their supercomputers, AI-driven data analytics state-of-the-art graphics systems promptly. This HBM2E package is interconnected in an accurate arrangement of more than 40,000 TSV micro bumps, with each 16Gb die containing over 5,600 of these microscopic holes.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Consumer electronics is one of the most significant segments and is expected to grow at a considerable pace due to the rising number of smartphones, tablets, and other hand-held devices. According to Jefferies and Company, global smartphone shipments are bound to reach 2.45 billion units by the end of 2020. Due to advancements in technology in major sectors, the size of products, such as gaming devices and wireless handsets, encourages manufacturers to produce miniature-sized products, thereby, contributing to the market growth. The evolution of touch screens and other advanced features stacked behind the display, such as in-display fingerprint sensors and pressure sensors, are vital elements to differentiate consumer electronics in the market that attract new buyers.

– Samsung introduced its Galaxy Watch, a smartwatch with a Bluetooth or standalone LTE model. Moreover, Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, also launched the Amazfit Verge and the Amazfit smartwatch. According to Consumer Technology Association, smartwatch unit sales reached 141 million (unit sales) in 2018, from 75 million in 2017, which is expected to contribute in 3D TSV demand. The demand for IoT-based consumer electronics may continue to gain traction, especially in Europe. This growth can be attributed to the growing trend of miniaturization and the ongoing need for connectivity.

– The increasing penetration of technology and the internet throughout the developing regions, primarily in countries such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia, has surged the consumer interest toward the adoption of advanced digital devices, thereby highlighting TSV importance in these economies. The number of television viewers is also expected to grow, due to the introduction of online TV platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Sky Go. This means an increasing demand for pixel-array-to-chip-area-ratio for better resolution. It may encourage market adoption due to increased deployment of TSV in television sets.

– Companies are also experimenting when it comes to developing 3D TSV devices. In 2018, Samsung began the production of its fifth-generation V-NAND memory chips that features faster data transfers. According to the company, the new 256Gb or gigabit V-NAND flash memory has reached a speed of 1.4Gbps, or gigabits per second, resulting in a 40% increase from its 64-layer predecessor. This V-NAND flash memory is going to be intended for premium smartphones and is being targeted for other industries and applications. However, ongoing China-US trade stand-off, which is obstructing for an electronics company to import consumer electronics from China, is negatively affecting 3D TSV device manufacturers and acting as a challenge for the market.

3D TSV and 2.5D Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, 3D TSV and 2.5D market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, 3D TSV and 2.5D Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the 3D TSV and 2.5D Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the 3D TSV and 2.5D market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and 3D TSV and 2.5D industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the 3D TSV and 2.5D industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, 3D TSV and 2.5D market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, 3D TSV and 2.5D market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

