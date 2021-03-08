3D Bioprinting Market 2021 With Top Countries Data Research Reports, Industry Size, InDepth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by BMRC

3D bio-printing is a new innovative technology in the field of tissue engineering and involves the identification of the key architectural and compositional components of a target tissue for creating a design that can be utilized by a bio-printer so as to generate that tissue in a laboratory environment. 3D bioprinting technologies have wide range of clinical and research applications and its advent has led to a significant advancement in the manufacture of large bioartificial organs such as the bones, livers, hearts, cartilages and skins with heterogenic compositions. So, during the study of Global 3D Bioprinting market, we have considered 3D Bioprinting products and consumables to analyze the market.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market report is segmented on the basis of Technology type, Material type, Application Type and by regional & country level. Based on Technology type global 3D Bioprinting Market is classified as Inkjet-Based, Extrusion-Based, Laser-Based, Photo polymerization, Electron Based and others. Based upon Material type, global 3D Bioprinting Market is classified as Living Cells, Extracellular Matrices, Hydrogels and others. Based upon Application type, global 3D Bioprinting Market is classified as Clinical and Research.

The regions covered in this 3D Bioprinting Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of 3D Bioprinting is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Dynamics –

Advancement in technology, incorporation of IT within the healthcare industry, rising geriatric population base, improving Research & Development activities, rise in demand and supply of organs and tissues, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure are the major key drivers for the growth of the Global 3D Bioprinting Market. 3D bioprinting is rapidly evolving into new therapies and diagnostics. However, high costs and lack of reimbursement facilities by the government are the major restrains of the Global Medical Robotic Market. For instance, bioprinting of live cells using biological materials could reach USD 300,000. Nonetheless, untapped market and availability of low cost bio-printers may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing adoption of advanced healthcare services, increasing demand of organ and tissue transplant, increasing scope of bioengineering products. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), in 2016, more than 33,600 transplants were in U.S. Europe is the second largest market across the globe for 3D bioprinting and is driven by advancement in research and development activities and establishment of new key players. Germany is the most involved European country in terms of 3D printing investment, with an advanced marketing strategy through creating links between science and industry. Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due increasing expenditure on healthcare, advancement in research and development activities. Companies based Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are making strides in applying 3-D printing technology to medical uses, helped by government support for the industry.

Market Segment: By Top Manufacturers

3d Bioprinting Solutions

3d Biotek

Advanced Biomatrix

Biobots

Cellink

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K

Envisiontec

Insphero

Shining 3d Tech

3d Systems

Avita Medical

Bespoke Innovations

Autodesk

Envisiontec

DigiLab Inc

Rainbow Biosciences. …

Osteopore International

Tissue Regeneration System

Advanced Solution Lifesciences

MicroFab Technologies Inc.

Envision TEC

Seraph Robotics

Cmc Microsystems

United Therapeutics

Tevido Biodevices

Bio3d Technologies

Helisys Inc.

Insphero Ag

BD Biosciences

Nano3d Biosciences, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Regenhu Ltd.

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Cellink Ab

Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

3dynamic Systems Ltd.

Poietis

Others

Market Segment on the basis of Technology Analysis, the report covers:

Inkjet-Based

Extrusion-Based

Laser-Based

Photo polymerization

Electron Based

Others

Market Segment on the basis of Material Analysis, the report covers:

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Hydrogels

Others

Market Segment on the basis of by Application, the report covers:

Clinical applications: Tissue and Organ Transplantation Medical Testing Others

Research applications

Tissue Models

Drug Discovery

Food and Animal Products

Others

Market Segment on the basis of by Region, the report covers:

North America S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



