3D Animation Market 2021 Emerging Factors, Segments and Future Outlook till 2023
The global 3D animation market has grown hand in hand with the rising use of digital imaging and modeling technologies and has now become an integral part of several end use sectors. The global 3D animation market is likely to undergo rapid growth over the 2017-2022 forecast period due to consistent growth in demand from leading end users such as the media and entertainment sector. The rising utility of 3D animation technology due to complementary upgrades in other areas of the digital imaging sector is likely to drive smooth growth of the global 3D animation market over the coming years. The global 3D animation market is likely to exhibit a strong 14.5% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period, according to Transparency Market Research.
The global 3D animation market is likely to reach a valuation of US$13.6 bn by the end of 2017 and further rise to US$26.8 bn by the end of 2022. Growth of the global 3D animation market is driven primarily by the growing sophistication of 3D animation technology, which has diversified its utility and stretched the boundaries of what the 3D animation market is capable of and where it can be applied.
Video Cards and GPU to Remain Dominant Hardware Component in 3D Animation Market
By hardware type, the report segments the global 3D animation market into video card and GPU, motion capturing systems, workstations, and other hardware. Of these, video cards and GPU are likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global 3D animation market in the coming years due to the crucial importance of these components of the final output of the 3D animation processes. The video cards and GPU segment accounted for 35.7% of the global 3D animation market in 2017, with a valuation of more than US$4.8 bn, and is likely to rise to a valuation of US$9.7 bn by the end of 2022, accounting for 36.4% of the global 3D animation market.
Media and Entertainment Industry to Dominate Demand from 3D Animation Market
By end use, the global 3D animation market is segmented into media and entertainment, construction and engineering, architecture, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and others. The media and entertainment sector is likely to dominate demand from the global 3D animation market over the 2017-2022 forecast period due to the diverse applicability of 3D animation in the entertainment sector. The construction and engineering and manufacturing sectors are likely to remain important contributors to the global 3D animation market due to the rising prominence of 3D modeling in these sectors.
North America to Remain Leading Regional Market for 3D Animation
Geographically, the global 3D animation market is dominated by North America, which accounted for more than a third of the global market in 2017. The North America 3D animation market is likely to reach a valuation of US$4.6 bn by the end of 2017 and further rise to close to US$10.4 bn by the end of 2022, at an attractive 17.4% CAGR therein. This will ensure North America remaining the dominant regional contributor to the global 3D animation market over the 2017-2022 forecast period.
Global 3D Animation Market: Competitive Dynamics
Leading companies in the global 3D animation market include Autodesk Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Nemetschek SE, NewTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Side Effects Software Inc., Smith Micro Software Inc., Intel Corp., BOXX Technologies Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The global 3D animation market could witness the entry of several new players over the coming years due to the lucrative prospects of the market over the 2017-2022 forecast period.
Increasing Use of Digital Collaterals for Corporate Branding to Drive Sales across the Global 3D Animation Market
Presence of an ever-evolving digital industry has created new avenues for growth across the global 3D animation market. There has been an increase in the use of animated videos for online promotions and social engagement by corporate house and large brands. The central role played by 3D animations towards enhancing the brand presence of companies has given an impetus to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the entertainment industry has also emerged as a prominent consumer of 3D animations in recent years. Until a decade ago, animated movies and series were only on the periphery of the entertainment industry. However, with passage of time, the relevance of these animations in the entertainment industry has become more pronounced.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruptions across several prominent industries and sectors. As the world went digital during strict lockdowns, the use of digital collaterals for awareness and promotions increased by a noticeable chase. Furthermore, the use of 3D animations to dispel informative content about the COVID-19 crisis also gave a thrust to the growth of the global 3D animation market. It is expected that the total volume of revenues flowing into the global 3D animation market would increase by a stellar margin as the pandemic progresses.
- The education and healthcare industries have emerged as nascent yet formidable consumers of 3D animations in recent years. Use of animations as product explainers has transcended as a resilient trend across the global marketing sector. Moreover, installation of TV screens across large malls and shopping centers has also enabled the inflow of fresh revenues across the global 3D animation market. There is growing use of 3D animations by the public sectors across digital billboards. These animations are meant to generate awareness amongst the masses about safety rules, traffic signals, and general public etiquette across places of visit.
