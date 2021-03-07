Ventilators Market Regional Overview 2021 with Top Keyplayers – Philips Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA etc.

Ventilators Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Ventilators market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Philips Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Group Plc, Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Allied Healthcare Products, HAMILTON MEDICAL, Schiller AG and more…

Ventilators Market Segmentation

By Product

Invasive ventilation

Non-invasive ventilation

By Mobility

Intensive care ventilator

Portable/transportable ventilator

By Mode

Volume mode ventilation

Pressure mode ventilation

Combined mode ventilation

By End-Use

Hospital

Home care

Ambulatory care center(ASCs)

EMS



Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19is an infectious disease affecting the respiratory system, further increasing the demand for ventilators across the globe. As per theWorld Health Organization (WHO), to date, over 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus. The outbreak is expected to have a severe effect on the global economy, disrupting the supply chain.

The COVID-19 epidemic has surged the demand for medical ventilators across the globe. As of 30 March, around 638,928 people (excluding China) were affected with COVID-19, and the death toll reached 30,672. Thus, the rising number of critical patients is subsequently increasing the need for ventilators globally.

Globally, the lack of surgical devices and ventilators is creating immense pressure on the healthcare industry. Europe is majorly hit by the coronavirus, and the shortage of medical devices is making the situation worse. On 25 March, the EU announced that only 10% of the ventilators demand could be met throughout the region. The American Academy of Critical Medicine estimates that more than 960,000 patients would require ventilators, and the total demand could exceed 1,281 thousand units. To address the situation, the EU has launched the Save Europe Medical Equipment Reserve.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Ventilators Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Ventilators Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Ventilators Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Ventilators Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Ventilators Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

