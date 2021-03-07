Vegetable Oil Market Production Overview and Growth Forecasts 2021-Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Inc., Olam International

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Vegetable Oil Market Size and Forecast to 2026 presents a comprehensive take on the overall Market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Vegetable Oil Market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global Vegetable Oil Market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The Global Vegetable Oil Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global Market. This Market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Vegetable Oil Market in terms of the Market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected Market performance.

The global vegetable oil Market is growing at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Top Companies operating in the Global Vegetable Oil Market profiled in the report: Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Inc., Olam International, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge North America, Inc., Richardson International Limited, DuPont, Dohler GmbH

Scope of the Report

Global vegetable oil Market offers a range of products including palm oil, soybean oil, rapeseed oil (canola), sunflower oil, and other types applicable to confectionery, dairy, bakery, and other industries. The Market covers a global level analysis of the major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Palm Oil in Developed Countries

Attributed to the multi-functional properties of palm oil in food and other industries, the segment remains the highest consumed oil in the world. Moreover, Palm oil is one of the most disbursed vegetable oil in the world. The primary users of palm oil include China, India, Indonesia, and the European Union. India, China, and the European Union do not produce crude palm oil and their demand is entirely met by imports. There is substantial demand for palm oil from various end-user sectors across the world since it costs 20% less than most vegetable oils and is very versatile. In the past few years, palm oil production has amplified significantly, with almost all production growth determined in Malaysia and Indonesia. There is an increase in the demand for biofuel in most of the developed regions, which augmented the demand for palm oil.

Research Methodology :

Vegetable Oil Market report includes the estimation of Market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the Market size of Vegetable Oil Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent subMarkets in the overall Market.

Key players in the Market have been identified through secondary research, and their Market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

