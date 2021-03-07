Outdoor Sports Luggage Market Growing Demand, Trends and Business Outlook 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Outdoor Sports Luggage Market Size and Forecast to 2026 presents a comprehensive take on the overall Market.

The Global Outdoor Sports Luggage Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global Market. This Market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Outdoor Sports Luggage Market in terms of the Market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected Market performance.

Top Companies operating in the Global Outdoor Sports Luggage Market profiled in the report: Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., New Balance, ASICS Corporation, Mizuno Corporation, Puma SE

Global outdoor sports luggage Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of ~3.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Market Trends

Rising Sports Participation Rate Owing to Favourable Government Initiatives

Healthy lifestyle adoption and the preference for staying fit has increased consumer indulgence in various sports activities, including ball sports. In line with the athleisure trend, consumers are increasingly seeking for various ball sports equipment including luggage bags.

Additionally, an increase in government initiatives in various countries, meant to improve sports participation, is playing a key role in driving the Market in the last few years. For instance, the Government of Australia is planning to invest USD 230 million in sport and physical activity initiatives over the next five years. Similarly, in September 2019, Sports Authority of India (SAI) with technical and organizational support from AIFF (All India Football Federation) launched Khelo India Girls League. The initiative was part of the government’s effort to create a buzz for the U-17 women’s football World Cup. Such initiatives will encourage more people to indulge them into various outdoor sports, which, in turn, will increase the sales of ball sports luggage.

Regional Analysis For Outdoor Sports Luggage Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Outdoor Sports Luggage Market report includes the estimation of Market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the Market size of Outdoor Sports Luggage Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent subMarkets in the overall Market.

Key players in the Market have been identified through secondary research, and their Market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the Market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

