Oral Hygiene Market Share, Size And Outlook With Top Keyplayers – Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline plc, etc.

Oral Hygiene market

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Unilever plc, GC Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Fresh LLC., 3M, Henkel KGaA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jordan AS, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Dentaid, Dabur India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Himalaya, Ranir, LLC., Supersmile, Ultradent Products, Inc. and Xiaomi. and more…

Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation

By Product

Toothpaste Pastes Gels Powders Polishes

Toothbrushes & accessories Manual Toothbrushes Electric Toothbrushes Battery-powered Toothbrushes Replacement Toothbrush Heads

Mouthwashes/Rinses Non-medicated Mouthwashes Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries Dental Flosses Breath Fresheners Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products Dental Water Jets

Denture Products Fixatives Other Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorders

Globally, the prevalence of dental ailments, such as dental caries, tooth decay, and periodontal diseases are increasing at a concerning rate. This can be attributed to rising alcohol consumption, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits. As per the WHO, the treatment of dental caries accounts for about 5 to 10% of the total healthcare expenditure in the developed countries. As per the CDC, in 2015–2016, the prevalence of total caries was around 45.8%, and untreated caries was about 13.0% among the people aged between 2–19 years. In the U.S., about 91% of the adults aged 20 and above have dental caries once in their lifetime. According to the study published by the American College of Prosthodontists, in the U.S., above 120 million people are missing at least one tooth, out of which, around 36 million people do not have teeth. As per the FDI World Dental Federation, in the developed countries, over 60% aged 6–19 are suffering from dental caries. Whereas, in developing countries, India, Mexico, and Brazil have a prevalence of about 80%.

Increasing Number of Private Dental Clinics and Dispensaries

The growing prevalence of tooth ailments is subsequently increasing dental clinics and dispensaries. The U.S. is one of the well-established markets for oral care products on account of increasing healthcare expenditure, availability of skilled professionals, and rising awareness regarding oral health. As per the American Dental Association, in the U.S., there were around 199,486 dentists in 2018, which was 183,212 in 2010. In Europe, there are around 70–80% of privately held dentist clinics and dispensaries. Whereas, in the U.S., around 60–70% of the dentist clinics are privately owned, which is further increasing the competition among private practitioners.

