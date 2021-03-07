Impact of Covid-19 On Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market 2021 | Enormous Growth With Recent Trends & Demand By Top Vendors | Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express, BCD Travel, Expedia, Priceline Group

The travel arrangement and reservation services market consists of sales of travel arrangement and reservation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide travel agency services, arrange and assemble tours or provide other travel arrangement and reservation services. The travel arrangement and reservation services market is segmented into travel agencies; tour operators; convention and visitors bureaus; and other travel arrangement and reservation services.

The Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market report outlines the evolution of Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2028. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market reports presents the revenue opportunities in the Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services industry through 2021-2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users.

The global travel arrangement and reservation services market is expected to grow from $303.59 billion in 2020 to $370.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.

Some of the key players of Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market:

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

American Express

BCD Travel

Expedia

Priceline Group

The Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Travel Agencies

Tour Operators

Convention And Visitors Bureaus

Other Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services

Segmentation by Mode of Travel:

Domestic Travel

Foreign Travel

Segmentation by Mode of Booking:

Online

The key questions answered in the report:

What will the Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services market size and the growth rate is in 2028? Who are the global key manufacturers of Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)? What are the key factors driving the global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services industry? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services market? What are the Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services market challenges to market growth? What are the Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services market?

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Size

2.2 Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Breakdown Data by End User

