GIS in Telecom Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

Owing to the surging usage of geographic information system (GIS) for mobile and broadband services, especially for tracking the broadband infrastructure, the demand for GIS will increase rapidly across the world. In addition to this, the burgeoning usage of GIS by companies for studying and analyzing the specific areas suitable for their business expansion is significantly boosting the implementation of these systems.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the GIS in telecom market

Historical and the present size of the GIS in telecom market

Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

Powered by the above-mentioned factor, the revenue generated from the worldwide sales of GIS solutions and provision of related services to telecom companies is predicted to increase from $1.3 billion to $4.6 billion from 2019 to 2030. The global GIS in telecom market is also expected to advance at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Trends

5.2.2 Drivers

5.2.3 Restraints/challenges

5.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining power of buyers

5.4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4.3 Intensity of rivalry

5.4.4 Threat of new entrants

5.4.5 Threat of substitutes