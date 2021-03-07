Fragrances and Perfumes Market 2021 Outlook and Top Brands :Shiseido Co., Ltd, Revlon Inc., Chanel SA, Herms International SA

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Global fragrances and perfumes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market profiled in the report: Shiseido Co., Ltd, Revlon Inc., Chanel SA, Herms International SA, and Avon Products Inc.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion

R&D and advertisements are driving the growth of the Market studied. Key players are investing in key factors, in order to influence the consumer purchase decisions. The rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsement is impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by key Market players. For instance, LOral developed a tool known as the dubbed cockpit, which measures the ROI and productivity of its media investments in real-time. This enables better decision-making while formulating performance strategies. In 2017, LOreal spent USD 9.16 billion on the advertisement and promotional activities, an increase of 4.91%, during the period between 2014 to 2017.

Regional Analysis For Fragrances and Perfumes Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

