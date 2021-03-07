Flavor & Fragrance Market Size, Status, Demands and Business Forecast 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Size and Forecast to 2026 presents a comprehensive take on the overall Market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Flavor & Fragrance Market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global Flavor & Fragrance Market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The Global Flavor & Fragrance Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global Market. This Market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Flavor & Fragrance Market in terms of the Market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected Market performance.

Top Companies operating in the Global Flavor & Fragrance Market profiled in the report: Givaudan, Firmenich SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies Corporation, MANE Group, Takasago International Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company

The global flavor and fragrance Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of (2019-2024)

Key Market Trends



Increase in Demand for Naturally Sourced Flavors and Fragrances

The growth is due to the increasing demand for natural flavors and fragrances in the food & beverage industry. An increase in the production of natural personal care products with essential oils and exotic aroma is likely to drive the product demand during the forecast period. The rising demand for cosmetics with natural fragrances is also a key factor that is expected to drive the Market, globally. In order to gain a competitive edge over other players, the leading companies are producing natural flavors and fragrances to strengthen their consumer base across regions. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth, owing to increasing quick-service restaurants, such as McDonald’s, expanding the cosmetics industry, and high purchasing power and spending of consumers on cosmetics and personal care products.

Regional Analysis For Flavor & Fragrance Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Flavor & Fragrance Market report includes the estimation of Market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the Market size of Flavor & Fragrance Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent subMarkets in the overall Market.

Key players in the Market have been identified through secondary research, and their Market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the Market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

