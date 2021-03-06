What Are the Evolving Opportunities for the Players in the Medical Connectors Market?

According to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the global medical connectors market will register explosive growth in the coming years. The main factors fueling the progress of the market are the rapid expansion of the medical devices industry, the increasing requirement for miniaturized connectors, the surging population of geriatric people, the soaring demand for surgeries, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases across the world.

The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, and cancer across the globe is also pushing up the demand for medical connectors. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), out of the leading 10 causes of deaths, seven were chronic diseases. The high occurrence rate of chronic ailments is augmenting the requirement for surgeries, which is, in turn, propelling the requirement for medical connectors across the world.

Similarly, as per the World Bank, in 2012, in the U.S., 30,537 surgeries were done per 100,000 population. In 2015, the number of surgical procedures done in Australia was 28,907 per 100,000 population. As per a World Health Organization publication of 2016, nearly 359.5 million surgeries were performed in 2012 around the world. The continuous increase in the surgery volume is further expected to accelerate the use of medical devices and significantly contribute to the growth of the medical connectors market.

