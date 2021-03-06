What are Key Factors Driving the Growth of Surgical Staplers Market?

One of the major factors boosting the utilization of surgical staplers in treatment procedures is the soaring number of surgical procedures across the world. The main factor propelling the need for surgical procedures is the rising incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the biggest cause of mortality all over the world are chronic diseases. These diseases account for 60% of the total number of deaths occurring across the world. It has also been found that almost 17.7 million deaths were caused because of cardiovascular diseases in 2015.

There are mainly two types of surgical staplers used all over the world— powered and manual surgical staplers. Of these two, the powered surgical staplers are predicted to register huge rise in popularity over the next few years. This is credited to their ability to cause lesser bleeding complications and faster operating time periods. The major end users of surgical staplers are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics. Between them, hospitals recorded widespread usage of surgical staplers in the past, owing to the high patient volume, easier accessibility to various complex treatment procedures, and large volume of complex surgeries.

There has been a huge rise in the usage of surgical staplers in various applications such as general surgeries, abdominal and pelvic surgeries, cardiac and thoracic surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries, over the last few years. Out of these, the utilization of surgical staplers was found to be very high in general surgeries in the last few years. This is primarily attributed to the increasing requirement of these devices in breast surgeries, aesthetic surgeries, pediatric surgeries, cardiac surgeries, abdominal and pelvic surgeries, and surgical oncology procedures in several countries all around the world.

