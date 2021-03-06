Web Performance Market 2021 Emerging Trends and New Developments Analysis – Akamai Technologies, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, IBM Corporation, F5, Inc., etc

Web Performance Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Web Performance Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Web Performance Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Web Performance Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Web Performance Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.72% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

In the present technological world, customers are expecting fast and reliable online user experiences from every website. If the user waits for the page to load, they’ll most likely visit another website instead, as they have limited time to wait for the website to load. Website performance is incredibly essential because customers generally think load times are slower than they are. This means there is a raising need for various organizations to deploy web performance optimization solutions for the website load as fast as possible. If the business is run entirely on the web, performance is crucial, and if the site’s user experience is fast and responsive to user input, it can only serve the business well.

Key Players of Web Performance Market are: Akamai Technologies, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, IBM Corporation, F5, Inc., etc.

– July 2020 – F5 unveiled Silverline Shape Defense, a solution that protects websites from the rising tide of fake internet traffic. F5’s Silverline managed security services improve web security and performance and bridge the resources gap of skilled cybersecurity professionals that are needed to address the latest cyber threats in real-time.

– May 2020 – Cisco announced it’s intent to acquire ThousandEyes, Inc. and will incorporate its capabilities in the AppDynamics application intelligence section to enhance visibility across the enterprise, web, and the cloud. The acquisition will enable a more in-depth and broader profile to pinpoint deficiencies and improve the web and application performance across all networks the business relies on by allowing end-to-end visibility when accessing cloud applications.

Key Market Trends

Retail is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– As retailers focus more and more on eCommerce initiatives, site performance becomes increasingly critical, especially when it comes to mobile efforts. A speedy and consistent online shopping experience will take customers through checkout. If page load speed is lagging, shoppers will be quick to leave and head to Amazon or a competitor. Overall, a faster site translates to more sales, and many brands agree. By optimizing the eCommerce site for performance, not only will the online shopping experience be consistent and fast, the website will be armed and organized against threats, such as becoming non-compliant to privacy laws, exposing customer data, or experiencing significant performance anomalies due to increases in traffic or third party failures.

– According to TotalRetail, one second of page delay could cost Amazon.com USD 1.6 billion in annual revenue. But scraping this one second is a complex task, especially for online retail, with websites all about product images. Consumers require to see high-quality photos of a product from every angle before they click “Add to Cart.” A large number of high-resolution images mean large page sizes and a proportionally large chance of a slow-loading page. According to a report, if users have to wait longer than five seconds for a page to load, they’re 20 percent more likely to leave a website without buying anything, and chances are, they’ll never come back. So even though the picture quality is essential, excellent web performance plays quite a vital role in e-commerce.

– Google Lighthouse Score is a popular method used by online retailers to measure performance for mobile devices on chrome browsers only. According to the 2020 e-commerce leaders survey report, retail leaders are trying to get high scores by investing in web performance solutions in 2020. By meeting the standard framework for fast-loading mobile pages, brands can hit a more top mobile SEO ranking, driving more traffic to their sites and potentially boosting their Lighthouse Score. However, 28%, including the most prominent brands surveyed, do not believe Google Lighthouse data is an accurate representation of their site’s performance, and 69% understand the Google Lighthouse Score is comparing their complex e-commerce site to simple, non-eCommerce sites.

– According to SEMrush, since 52% of consumers are trying to implement social distancing, more people are shopping online for a growing number of new product categories. So, it is not just about a rapid rise in online purchases but also about the nature of that demand. Some of the biggest retail chains have already been announcing that they are expanding their e-commerce sales, but COVID-19 has expedited this process. And although these businesses may seem to be better equipped to serve the customer needs, this shift is spanning out of control due to the pandemic. Consumers start purchasing in categories that weren’t forecasted to see such a rapid rise in online shopping. Web performance became a critical priority for retailers, as users expect instant, secure, and reliable access to online shopping, from any device and location.

Web Performance Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Web Performance market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Web Performance Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Web Performance Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Web Performance market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Web Performance industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Web Performance industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Web Performance market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Web Performance market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

