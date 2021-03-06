Web Application Firewall Market Growing Trends and Technology forecast 2021 to 2026– Akamai Technologies Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Imperva, Inc., etc.

Web Application Firewall Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Web Application Firewall Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Web Application Firewall Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Web Application Firewall Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The web application firewall market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.06 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.92% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The current trend is to merge the ability of network vulnerability scanners with the toolkits for the web application security space. This gives the ability to use data found from one level and drive a more focused approach for the other level.

Request Sample Report of Web Application Firewall Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592169/web-application-firewall-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=NC

Key Players of Web Application Firewall Market are: Akamai Technologies Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Imperva, Inc., etc.

– March 2019 – Akamai, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences announced enhancements designed to help businesses accelerate their cloud migration strategy. Since there are various challenges in cloud migration, Akamai surrounds and extends client infrastructures, leveraging the edge and advanced security to alleviate cloud challenges. These new features protect apps, content, APIs, accelerate web and mobile experiences, and help make development teams more agile as they move to the cloud.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– Firewalls are the first line of defense for every healthcare network and protect EHRs (Electronic Health Record) and protected health information (PHI) from malware and other cyber attacks.

– Healthcare organizations have more than just computers and smartphones accessing the network. Connected medical devices are Wi-Fi enabled and usage of the network to collect patient data and monitor health. While hackers may not get the information they are looking for directly from connected medical devices, they can use these devices by means of remote network access as a means to freely access the entire network. Medical devices are often overlooked as a cyber security vector because they may lack traditional interfaces associated with accessing the network.

– Healthcare firewalls have to cover more ground than firewalls in other industries because of the value of EHRs and clinical data, since there are numerous ways where hackers can gain unauthorized access to the network.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Web Application Firewall Market

– Due to the security breach incidents and the presence of cyber security vendors, North America is considered the most advanced region for technology adoption and infrastructure. Awareness about the threats is a critical economic and security challenge in the region. The growing concern to ensure the protection of sensitive data has increased corresponding government intervention in recent years.

– North America is leading in terms of the higher presence of security vendors. North America is the most advanced region for cyber security technology adoption and infrastructure due to developed countries, such as the United States and Canada.

– A data breach can be prevented by using orchestration and automation tools to take in SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) alerts and enrich them with intelligence and make an analysis for the chances of risk, and communicate them to analysts with a clear picture of their significance. Establishing a robust log-on is one proactive example for regulating access control.

Get Flat 20% Discount on This Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592169/web-application-firewall-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=NC

Web Application Firewall Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Web Application Firewall market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Web Application Firewall Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Web Application Firewall Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Web Application Firewall market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Web Application Firewall industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Web Application Firewall industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Web Application Firewall market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Web Application Firewall market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Web Application Firewall Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Web Application Firewall manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592169/web-application-firewall-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=NC

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

We Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]