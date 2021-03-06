US Digital Health Market to Reach at High CAGR in Forecast Period 2019 to 2028

A new research study titled “Global US Digital Health market” successfully portrays the entire global scenario as well as a detailed analysis of various regional segments.

A growing number of smartphone users across the globe is key to driving the market growth. Rapidly growing healthcare IT infrastructure in developed and developing countries will be conducive to market growth. Furthermore, a growing awareness about importance of fitness and health among the population will increase the product adoption, driving the market growth.

The US Digital Health market research includes an examination of the leading geographies, such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2019 to 2028.

The study on the US Digital Health market is a detailed review and presentation of the global industry’s drivers, constraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends from 2019 to 2028. The study also assists in the comprehension of global US Digital Health market dynamics and structure by defining and evaluating market segments, as well as forecasting global market size.

Top Participants in the US Digital Health Market –

Qualcomm Incorporated, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, and McKesson Corporation.

Global US Digital Health Market Segmentation –

By Technology

Telehealthcare

mHealth

Health analytics

Digital health systems

By Deployment Mode

Software

Service

Hardware

Table Of Content of Global US Digital Health Market

1. US Digital Health Market Overview

A. Market Size

2. Market Growth Drivers

A. Increasing Use of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms

B. Rapidly Moving Healthcare IT Infrastructure in Industrialized Nations

C. Rising Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Services

3. Digital Health Systems

A. Electronic Health Records

B. E-Prescribing Systems

5. Digital Health Major Products Market Share by Revenue

A. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

6. Competitive Landscape

A. Major Players

B. Agreements, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7. Key Company Profiles

A. AdvancedMD Inc. Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

B. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

C. Biotelemetry Inc Company, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

8. Healthcare Policies and Regulatory Landscape

A. Policy changes and Reimbursement scenario

9. Factors Driving Future Growth

A. New Trends in the Digital Health Market

B. Future Opportunities

10. Conclusion

The report also looks at key players’ competitive environment in terms of product, value, financial situation, product portfolio, growth strategy, and regional presence. The study includes a value chain analysis and a SWOT analysis to address the issue of whether shareholders should concentrate their efforts and investments in the near future on the US Digital Health market’s emerging segment. Furthermore, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

