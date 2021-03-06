United Kingdom Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2021 to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Key Players: BAE Systems PLC, G4S PLC, etc

United Kingdom Critical Infrastructure Protection Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The United Kingdom Critical Infrastructure Protection market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6.99 % over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The threat to the UK and its critical infrastructure is growing and evolving due to which the digital infrastructure is under constant threat. To reduce the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, the UK Government, in partnership with the Devolved Administrations of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, have partnered to work with the private and public sectors to ensure that individuals, businesses, and organizations to adopt the technologies required to stay safe on the Internet and drive improvements which are in the national interest, particularly concerning the cybersecurity of UK’s critical national infrastructure.

Key Players of United Kingdom Critical Infrastructure Protection Market are: BAE Systems PLC, G4S PLC, etc.

Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2020 – UltraSoC and Agile Analog announced their collaboration that aims to deliver the industrys most comprehensive hardware-based cybersecurity infrastructure combining UltraSoCs embedded on-chip analytics with its Agile Analogs advanced on-chip analog monitoring IP. The combination enables the company to detect and prevent the analog interference of cyberattacks that overcome traditional security measures by tampering with underlying systems, such as power supply levels or clock signals.

Key Market Trends

Risk Management Accounts for Significant Share

– Incidents, such as cyberattacks and international cyber warfare, are helping in increasing the awareness about cybersecurity threats, and these are expected to create a demand for the CIP (Critical Infrastructure Protection) solutions in the country. According to the figures from the global insurer, Hiscox, the small businesses in the United Kingdom are the target of an estimated 65,000 attempted cyberattacks every day. As per Hiscoxs study in 2019, the UK businesses reported an increase in cyber incidences from 40% to 55%.

– Further, in the UK, 44% believe cyber attacks on critical infrastructure are a far greater threat, with telecoms ranked as the most vulnerable component of critical national infrastructure, followed by energy and electricity networks. The legislation on cyberattacks, framed in 2013, was accepted by the United Kingdom and Ireland. For the past few years, the United Kingdom has been cooperating with government bodies and industries to put appropriate protections.?

– Also, the Financial Services sector represents a vital component of the UK’s critical infrastructure. In the UK, the average cost of a data breach has grown to nearly GBP 2.7 million, source according to IBM, and according to Institute of Criminal Justice Studies, the average investment of United Kingdom business in cybersecurity in 2019 was highest in Finance/Insurance with the total amount of GBP 22050, and currently in 2020, the attacks are still not being slowed down.

– In March 2020, the London-based fintech company, Finastra, has reported a ransomware attack that prompted the company to shut down its servers and caused disruptions to its global operations as the Finastra risk and security services team has detected abnormal activity on their systems. These instances significantly drive the demand for CIP solutions.

– Further, players are focused on research to address the cyber breach situation. In September 2019, BAE Systems partnered with RUSI on the cybersecurity research program. The RUSI is a newly formed Cyber Security Research program at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). Over the next few years, this RUSI-led program is expected to bring a focus on research to support the United Kingdom and the international strategic responses in the cybersecurity domain.?

– Also in March 2020, Vodafone announced its offering of Protective Monitoring for threat detection and prevention with managed firewall (for remotely managing, monitoring, and supporting firewalls to ensure optimal strength and resilience) and managed security services to ensure that businesses get the right kind of support and get prevented by a cyber breach.

