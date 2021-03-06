Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Disease Understanding

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is sudden damage to the brain caused by a blow or jolt to the head. Common causes include car or motorcycle crashes, falls, sports injuries, and assaults. Injuries can range from mild concussions to severe permanent brain damage. The injury that occurs at the moment of impact is known as the primary injury.

Primary injuries can involve a specific lobe of the brain or can affect the entire brain. Sometimes the skull may be fractured, but not always. During an accident, the brain crashes back and forth inside the skull causing bruising, bleeding, and tearing of nerve fibers.

Symptoms of a TBI can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the extent of the damage to the brain. A mild TBI person may remain conscious or experience a loss of consciousness for a few seconds or minutes. Other symptoms of mild TBI include headache, confusion, lightheadedness, dizziness, blurred vision or tired eyes, ringing in the ears, bad taste in the mouth, fatigue or lethargy, a change in sleep patterns, behavioral or mood changes, and trouble with memory, concentration, attention, or thinking. A person with a moderate or severe TBI may show these same symptoms, but may also have a headache that gets worse or does not go away, repeated vomiting or nausea, convulsions or seizures, an inability to awaken from sleep, dilation of one or both pupils of the eyes, slurred speech, weakness or numbness in the extremities, loss of coordination, and increased confusion, restlessness, or agitation

Approximately half of the severely head-injured patients will need surgery to remove or repair hematomas (ruptured blood vessels) or contusions (bruised brain tissue). Disabilities resulting from a TBI depend upon the severity of the injury, injurys location, and the individuals age and general health. Some common disabilities include problems with cognition (thinking, memory, and reasoning), sensory processing (sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell), communication (expression and understanding), and behavior or mental health (depression, anxiety, personality changes, aggression, acting out, and social inappropriateness).

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology

The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology segmented as the Total Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Severity-specific cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Gender-specific cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Age-specific cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). The report includes the Incident scenario of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Brows this sample report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/traumatic-brain-injury-epidemiology-forecast-to-2030/2/46661

Country Wise- Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The total Incident population of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Associated in 7MM countries was estimated to be 4,053,203 cases in 2020 and expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.55% for the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

– As per the estimates, the United States has the highest Incident population of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in 7MM.

– Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Incident population of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). On the other hand, Spain had the lowest number of cases as 141,400 cases in 2020.

Request for the full sample research [email protected] https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/46661

Scope of the Report

– Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns

– Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

– The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

– The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

– The report provides the segmentation of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology by Incident Cases of

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in 7MM

– The report provides the segmentation of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology by Etiology -specific Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in 7MM

Report Highlights

– 10-year Forecast of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology

– 7MM Coverage

– Total Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

– Severity-specific Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

– Gender-specific Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

– Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury by Age Group(TBI)

KOL Views

We interview KOLs, and SMEs opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

– What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population about Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)?

– What are the key findings of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– What would be the total number of patients with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow by 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)?

– What are the currently available treatments for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)?

Reasons to buy

The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) market

– Quantify patient populations in the global Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

– Understand the magnitude of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) population by its Incidence cases

– Understand the magnitude of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) population by its Types-specific cases

– The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology report and model was written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists

– The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology Model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources

Buy this [email protected] https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/46661/Single_User

Key Assessments

– Patient Segmentation

– Disease Risk and Burden

– Risk of disease by the segmentation

– Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2018 to 2030

Chapter One: Key Insights

Chapter Two: Report Introduction

Chapter Three: Traumatic Brain Injury Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Traumatic Brain Injury in 2018

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Traumatic Brain Injury in 2030

Chapter Four: Executive Summary of Traumatic Brain Injury

Chapter Five: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Symptoms

5.3. Etiology

5.4. Pathophysiology

5.4.1. Primary Brain Injuries

5.4.2. Secondary Brain Injuries

5.5. Neurodegenerative conditions associated with TBI

5.6. Diagnosis

5.6.1. CDC Diagnosis Guidelines

5.7. Biomarkers

Chapter Six: Management and Treatment of TBI

6.1.1. CDC Treatment Guidelines

6.1.2. Guidelines by Brain Trauma Foundation

Chapter Seven: Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of Traumatic Brain Injury

7.3. Epidemiology of Traumatic Brain Injury

7.4. The United States

7.4.1. Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury in the United States

7.4.2. Severity-specific Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury in the United States

7.4.3. Gender-specific Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury in the United States

7.4.4. Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury by Age Group in the United States

7.5. EU5

7.5.1. Germany

7.5.2. France

7.5.3. Italy

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. United Kingdom

7.6. Japan

7.6.1. Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury in Japan

7.6.2. Severity-specific Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury in Japan

7.6.3. Gender-specific Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury in Japan

7.6.4. Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury by Age Group in Japan

Chapter Eight: Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology

Chapter Nine: Our Capabilities

Chapter Ten: Disclaimer

Chapter Eleven: About Us

About Us:

We, at MART RESEARCH value your time the most as we believe that time saved is directly proportional to profits earned. Before launching ourselves into this service, we did an extensive survey to understand the challenges clients face while gaining access to authentic data reports. The need of the hour was a common platform which could showcase published reports across a wide range of sectors. To overcome this limitation, we setup a repository which is a comprehensive one-stop shop for all your report requirements. It is user friendly, easy to browse, search and acquire reports which would fulfill your generalized as well as customized business needs.



Contact Us:

Mart Research

5708 Copper Creek Court Charlotte North Carolina 28227, USA

+1-857-300-1122

[email protected]

Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Disease Understanding

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is sudden damage to the brain caused by a blow or jolt to the head. Common causes include car or motorcycle crashes, falls, sports injuries, and assaults. Injuries can range from mild concussions to severe permanent brain damage. The injury that occurs at the moment of impact is known as the primary injury.

Primary injuries can involve a specific lobe of the brain or can affect the entire brain. Sometimes the skull may be fractured, but not always. During an accident, the brain crashes back and forth inside the skull causing bruising, bleeding, and tearing of nerve fibers.

Symptoms of a TBI can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the extent of the damage to the brain. A mild TBI person may remain conscious or experience a loss of consciousness for a few seconds or minutes. Other symptoms of mild TBI include headache, confusion, lightheadedness, dizziness, blurred vision or tired eyes, ringing in the ears, bad taste in the mouth, fatigue or lethargy, a change in sleep patterns, behavioral or mood changes, and trouble with memory, concentration, attention, or thinking. A person with a moderate or severe TBI may show these same symptoms, but may also have a headache that gets worse or does not go away, repeated vomiting or nausea, convulsions or seizures, an inability to awaken from sleep, dilation of one or both pupils of the eyes, slurred speech, weakness or numbness in the extremities, loss of coordination, and increased confusion, restlessness, or agitation

Approximately half of the severely head-injured patients will need surgery to remove or repair hematomas (ruptured blood vessels) or contusions (bruised brain tissue). Disabilities resulting from a TBI depend upon the severity of the injury, injurys location, and the individuals age and general health. Some common disabilities include problems with cognition (thinking, memory, and reasoning), sensory processing (sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell), communication (expression and understanding), and behavior or mental health (depression, anxiety, personality changes, aggression, acting out, and social inappropriateness).

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology

The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology segmented as the Total Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Severity-specific cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Gender-specific cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Age-specific cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). The report includes the Incident scenario of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Brows this sample report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/traumatic-brain-injury-epidemiology-forecast-to-2030/2/46661

Country Wise- Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The total Incident population of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Associated in 7MM countries was estimated to be 4,053,203 cases in 2020 and expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.55% for the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

– As per the estimates, the United States has the highest Incident population of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in 7MM.

– Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Incident population of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). On the other hand, Spain had the lowest number of cases as 141,400 cases in 2020.

Request for the full sample research [email protected] https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/46661

Scope of the Report

– Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns

– Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

– The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

– The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

– The report provides the segmentation of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology by Incident Cases of

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in 7MM

– The report provides the segmentation of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology by Etiology -specific Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in 7MM

Report Highlights

– 10-year Forecast of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology

– 7MM Coverage

– Total Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

– Severity-specific Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

– Gender-specific Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

– Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury by Age Group(TBI)

KOL Views

We interview KOLs, and SMEs opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

– What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population about Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)?

– What are the key findings of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– What would be the total number of patients with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow by 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)?

– What are the currently available treatments for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)?

Reasons to buy

The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) market

– Quantify patient populations in the global Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

– Understand the magnitude of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) population by its Incidence cases

– Understand the magnitude of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) population by its Types-specific cases

– The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) epidemiology report and model was written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists

– The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Epidemiology Model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources

Buy this [email protected] https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/46661/Single_User

Key Assessments

– Patient Segmentation

– Disease Risk and Burden

– Risk of disease by the segmentation

– Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2018 to 2030

Chapter One: Key Insights

Chapter Two: Report Introduction

Chapter Three: Traumatic Brain Injury Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Traumatic Brain Injury in 2018

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Traumatic Brain Injury in 2030

Chapter Four: Executive Summary of Traumatic Brain Injury

Chapter Five: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Symptoms

5.3. Etiology

5.4. Pathophysiology

5.4.1. Primary Brain Injuries

5.4.2. Secondary Brain Injuries

5.5. Neurodegenerative conditions associated with TBI

5.6. Diagnosis

5.6.1. CDC Diagnosis Guidelines

5.7. Biomarkers

Chapter Six: Management and Treatment of TBI

6.1.1. CDC Treatment Guidelines

6.1.2. Guidelines by Brain Trauma Foundation

Chapter Seven: Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of Traumatic Brain Injury

7.3. Epidemiology of Traumatic Brain Injury

7.4. The United States

7.4.1. Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury in the United States

7.4.2. Severity-specific Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury in the United States

7.4.3. Gender-specific Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury in the United States

7.4.4. Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury by Age Group in the United States

7.5. EU5

7.5.1. Germany

7.5.2. France

7.5.3. Italy

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. United Kingdom

7.6. Japan

7.6.1. Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury in Japan

7.6.2. Severity-specific Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury in Japan

7.6.3. Gender-specific Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury in Japan

7.6.4. Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury by Age Group in Japan

Chapter Eight: Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology

Chapter Nine: Our Capabilities

Chapter Ten: Disclaimer

Chapter Eleven: About Us

About Us:

We, at MART RESEARCH value your time the most as we believe that time saved is directly proportional to profits earned. Before launching ourselves into this service, we did an extensive survey to understand the challenges clients face while gaining access to authentic data reports. The need of the hour was a common platform which could showcase published reports across a wide range of sectors. To overcome this limitation, we setup a repository which is a comprehensive one-stop shop for all your report requirements. It is user friendly, easy to browse, search and acquire reports which would fulfill your generalized as well as customized business needs.



Contact Us:

Mart Research

5708 Copper Creek Court Charlotte North Carolina 28227, USA

+1-857-300-1122

[email protected]