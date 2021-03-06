Threat Intelligence Market 2021 Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement by Top Key Players – McAfee, Symantec Corporation and Anomali, Inc

Threat Intelligence Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “Threat Intelligence Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global Threat Intelligence Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Threat Intelligence Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The threat intelligence market was valued at USD 5.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 12.9%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

In the past few years, there has been a paradigm shift between attack source, targets, destination attack profiles, and different types of technologies. While the attack types and targets can be revealing, attack sources continue to be problematic because of the difficulties in assigning attribution for a specific attack.

Key Players of Threat Intelligence Market are: McAfee, Symantec Corporation and Anomali, Inc.

– In March 2019, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) signed an agreement with Anomali, a US-based cybersecurity company, to support with high-quality information on sources of threats and cyber attacks, boosting the demand in telecom segment.

– In March 2019, SlashNext announced its real-time phishing threat intelligence service. Users can get real-time, API access to a continuously updated list of phishing URLs, domains, and IPs as fast as they are discovered.

Key Market Trends

Retail Segment is Expected to Occupy a Significant Share

Retail is witnessing huge data generation through various channel modes, such as social sites, blogs, and data generated from different apps. Much of the unstructured data produced is left unused, which provides valuable information.

– The digital transformation is not limited to the E-commerce channel, as more number of connected devices have made their way into physical stores in the form of kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and handheld devices, with all of them being designed to collect and access customer information.

– According to IBM, retail experienced 11% of total attacks in 2018. To cope up with the cyber threats, retailers have started making significant investments in the threat intelligence domain to determine the impact of these security and data attacks, thus predicting and disarming them.

North America to Hold Largest Market Share

– The BFSI sector in the United States has more than 1 exabyte of stored data. These data generate from various sources, such as credit/debit card histories, customer bank visits, banking volumes, call logs, account transactions, and web interactions.

– Due to the high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users is expected to drive the growth of threat intelligence solutions in the North America region.

– According to the FBI Internet Crime report 2017, more than 2.14 million complaints related to data loss has been issued. Further, Banks and Capital Market firms are using threat intelligence solutions to cope with data breaches and fraud.

Threat Intelligence Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Threat Intelligence market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Threat Intelligence Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Threat Intelligence Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Threat Intelligence market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Threat Intelligence industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Threat Intelligence industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Threat Intelligence market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Threat Intelligence market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Threat Intelligence Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Threat Intelligence manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

