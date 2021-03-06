The Workflow Automation Market Analysis and Technology Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2026– IBM Corporation, Software AG, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Xerox Corporation, Appian Corporation

The Workflow Automation Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “The Workflow Automation Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global The Workflow Automation Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The The Workflow Automation Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The workflow automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, 2021-2026.

It is a series of automation processes in a business that has replaced the repetitive and predefined human tasks to achieve workflow efficiency. Businesses that implement workflow automation in the process are more efficient, save time and money, and minimize the likelihood of errors, as it helps in streamline communication and empowers employees to manage their own time resulting in more workplace efficiency. The growth of the market is strongly driven by the changing nature of businesses, increasing investment in business process management technology and advancements in technologies that provide quick help to industries with large volumes of data and functionalities.

Request Sample Report of The Workflow Automation Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593021/the-workflow-automation-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=NC

Key Players of The Workflow Automation Market are: IBM Corporation, Software AG, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Xerox Corporation, Appian Corporation.

– In January 2020, IBM had partnership with Automation Anywhere Inc. to deliver IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with Automation Anywhere. The offering combines RPA from Automation Anywhere with IBM Digital Business Automation (DBA), to provide an integrated platform of five automation capabilities that help the business to drive virtually all types of automation projects at speed and scale.

– In June 2019, Oracle completed the acquisition of Oxygen Systems, a NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network partner that provides localization solutions to address the complex tax and reporting requirements for companies. Oracle may deliver international and global customers, a seamless ERP localization experience in Brazil.

Key Market Trends

Retail industry is expected to register a significant growth

– The retail industry is being challenged with a sluggish economy, declining in-store sales and margins, and rising labor costs. It entails tools that enable organizations to manage paper documents and both structured and unstructured data more effectively, in order to remain competitive. Therefore, experiencing the adoption of technological solutions to transform its supply chains with unprecedented visibility and insights from data.

– Buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) trend was adopted by several large retailers to increase the footfall in their stores. Walmart, the largest US retailer, has placed many pick-up towers in stores and has leveraged technologies that link inventory and supply chain data and allow websites and in-store associates to coordinate online orders, in-store available stock, and shipping between stores.

– Workflow automation tools improve distribution and inventory management, by digitizing inventory information and using analytics and visual reporting processes. Therefore, enable retailers to automate the supply chain from the inbound carrier to manage and distribution of inventory to store-level reconciliation. It leads to lower operational costs, a simpler and faster way to reconcile invoices and improved fill rates by shrinking reorder time.

– Further, it helps to enhance the customers experience by capturing and analyzing data from many sources, identifying patterns and predicting needs, and offering on-demand services. It also provides retailer access to all business content from the core line-of-business applications to provide timely responses.

– Besides, ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic across the world has disrupted the retail market. To slow the spread of the virus, many countries have entered a state of lockdown, with temporary closures to schools, bars, restaurants, and non-necessity retail stores. In most countries, food and local grocery stores have experienced shortages of supplies, as people are stockpiling goods. Customers are not purchasing non-utility product from e-commerce website, due to the fear of spread of virus through the packaging material.

North America is expected to have highest market share

North American region is experiencing an increased number of strategic partnerships between workflow automation tool vendors and various services provider. For instance, Northside, one of the leading hospitals in the United States has created a custom mobile workflow application on TrackVia platform, that automates every step-in sterilization audit process and replaced the cumbersome manual documentation process. Furthermore, the mobile application prompts and allows employees to attach photos, enter notes to tasks, captures timestamps for each task and provide instant visibility and real-time report.

The telecom industry in the United States has adopted robotic process automation to overcome low performance, high operational costs. For instance, AT&T, the largest telecom in the United States, has implemented robotic process automation to save money in operations. It provides real-time outage information, manages impacted dispatch tickets and call information for customers who are impacted by outages. The company has reduced cost of around USD 3 million per year.

Get Flat 20% Discount on This Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593021/the-workflow-automation-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=NC

The Workflow Automation Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, The Workflow Automation market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, The Workflow Automation Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the The Workflow Automation Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the The Workflow Automation market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and The Workflow Automation industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the The Workflow Automation industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, The Workflow Automation market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, The Workflow Automation market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of The Workflow Automation Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key The Workflow Automation manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593021/the-workflow-automation-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=NC

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

We Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]