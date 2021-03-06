Telecom Service Assurance Market 2021 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2026– Tata telecommunication services, IBM, Cisco, Accenture

Telecom Service Assurance Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The "Telecom Service Assurance Market" report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The global telecom service assurance market was 8.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to be valued at 9.83 billion in 2026 registering a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players of Telecom Service Assurance Market are: Tata telecommunication services, IBM, Cisco, Accenture

– May 2019 – ONI Telcom chooses Nokia telecom to deploy 10G services in key Portuguese cities. Nokia will give ONI customers SLAs for retail enterprise and wholesale data center interconnect and cloud services.

– July 2018 – IBM teamed up with NETSCOUT to integrate the latters network analytics tools into its telecommunications analytics suite.

A significant growth opportunity lies with the new mobile internet subscribers across the globe where every year 1.75 billion subscribers are added to reach a milestone of 5 billion by 2025 according to GMSA.

– According to GMSA by 2025 the unique mobile subscribers will reach 5.9 billion which is about 71% of the world’s population as the subscribers increase the service providers need to address the critical issues such as demand for niche products, high customer churn rate, a faster response rate which will drive the adoption of Telecom service assurance market.

– However, the lack of infrastructure in emerging economies may burden the companies with high initial costs which may hinder the growth of the market.

– The growth of IoT connections which is expected to grow three-fold by 2025 from 2017 reaching 25 billion by 2025 which will be a huge opportunity for telecom service assurance providers.

– The growth of the market is going to be driven by APAC, Latin America and MEA due to the regions growth penetration of mobile and internet users. The growth in developed economies is slowing down due to its mature internet and mobile penetration.

Key Market Trends

Services to Account for a Significant Share

– Telecom service providers are struggling to keep pace with customer demands for bandwidth-intensive applications and high-quality network experiences.

– Additionally, there is a necessity to manage multi-vendor environments with technology and operations silos that could lead to inefficiencies and negatively impact customer experience and brand value to overcome these above difficulties the telecom service providers are partnering with telecom service assurance providers to integrate with existing systems and provide timely feedback for the data.

– IoT can be a great driver for the market as the adoption of IoT driven communication devices increases the scope for telecom service assurance market. According to GSMA, there are 7.5 billion IoT connections in 2017 which is set to increase to 25.2 billion connected devices by 2025.

– The transition from connected customer to digital customer is going to drive the services segment in the market across regions.

Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate

– Vast geographic variations combined with a huge customer base that is increasing at a rapid pace is creating complexities in operation for telecom service providers. These complexities have led telecom service providers to invest in telecom service assurance.

– The increasing consumer purchasing parity in emerging economies such as India, Bangladesh, and other southeast Asian countries is set to increase mobile and internet penetration. APACs mobile penetration will increase from 67% in 2017 to 73% in 2025. Mobile internet penetration is expected to rise from 41% in 2017 to 64% in 2025 according to GSMA. The above-cited reasons will drive the growth in the region.

– Further, broadband and mobile infrastructure are in a developing stage, The mobile workforce, BYOD is gaining momentum in the region which will require monitoring the devices which will foster the growth of Telecom service assurance.

This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Telecom Service Assurance market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Telecom Service Assurance industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Telecom Service Assurance industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Telecom Service Assurance market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Telecom Service Assurance market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

