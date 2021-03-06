South and Central America Smart Meters Market 2021 Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Demand to 2026

South and Central America Smart Meters Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “South and Central America Smart Meters Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global South and Central America Smart Meters Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The South and Central America Smart Meters Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The South and Central American Smart Meter Market witnessed a shipment of approximately 4.14 million units of smart meters in 2020 and is estimated to reach to 7.86 Million units by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.59% for the forecast period (2021-2026).

The recent COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown impacted the overall rollout of smart meters in South and Central America. The global COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdowns in various parts of the region, which halted several operations across the industries. As a result, the shipments and installations of smart meters also witnessed a downfall.

Key Developments:

– Jan 2020 – Landis+Gyr launched an Omni-carrier cellular meter and services solution in order to simplify the installation and operation of cellular communications for utility IoT applications. With a single meter model supporting a variety of available cellular carriers, the meter can automatically provision the optimal carrier network on installation and provides increased resilience with automatic failover.

Key Market Trends

Need for Improvement in Utility Efficiency to Drive the Market

– Many developing nations within the region are facing problems with energy efficiency, due to the increasing economic activities, which has substantially increased energy consumption rates. These countries also account for the majority share of carbon emissions. Thus, governments across the region are focusing on decreasing their emissions by focusing on renewable energy sources and increasing the efficiency of the existing network by deploying smart metering systems and other technologies.

– Owing to enhancing their energy efficiency, major countries in the region have already formed regulations, and other countries are following suit. Such developments in the region are forcing businesses and homes to adopt energy efficiency solutions.

– Further, smart meters adoption is expected to grow significantly, fueled by the UN climate target and related energy efficiency measures. Smart gas meters help reduce fuel consumption of gas heating systems, indirectly, affecting the growth of a fully automated grid. Such trends are expected to boost the adoption of smart meters worldwide.

– Deployment of smart grids and smart metering systems provides solutions to curb energy wastage in the industry. Implementation of smart metering systems enables energy suppliers to continuously monitor electricity usage by employing smart meter systems at multiple points in the grid.

South and Central America Smart Meters Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, South and Central America Smart Meters market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, South and Central America Smart Meters Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the South and Central America Smart Meters Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the South and Central America Smart Meters market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and South and Central America Smart Meters industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the South and Central America Smart Meters industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, South and Central America Smart Meters market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, South and Central America Smart Meters market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

