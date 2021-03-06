Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2021 Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2026

Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry.

The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market was valued at USD 368.31 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach 468.60 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Due to the emergence of 5G and EV, the less than 200mm equipment market is expected to record the most robust growth through the majority of the companies operate in the 300mm segment.

Key Developments:

– November 2019 – Applied Materials Inc. introduced the Materials Engineering Technology Accelerator (META Center), a facility aimed at speeding customer prototyping of new materials, process technologies, and devices. As chipmaking is becoming more challenging, the META Center has extended the company’s ability to partner with customers to pioneer new ways of improving chip performance, power, and cost.

– November 2019 – DISCO Corporation has developed DAD3351, a Semi-Automatic Dicing Saw for ?200 mm model with reduced processing time and footprint. Additionally, DAD3361 and DAD3431 have also been developed. Along with the development of these three models, DISCO has also completed a model change for all nine semi-automatic dicings saw models, with improved productivity and communication support in all models.

Key Market Trends

Growing Consumption of Consumer Electronics is Expected to Positively Impact the Market

– The technological advancements in consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and the development of smart home devices and wearables globally are driving the need for small integrated circuits. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for wafer polishing and grinding equipment, which plays a crucial role in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process.

– The overall demand for the semiconductor materials market is being driven by smartphones and other applications across consumer electronics, automotive applications, etc. These industries have been inspired by technology transitions such as wireless technologies (5G), Artificial intelligence, etc. Also, the trend of increasing numbers of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to force the semiconductor industry to invest in this equipment, in a bid to attain intelligent products.

– Furthermore, in 2019, Apple announced a contribution of USD 350 billion to the US economy by 2023 and promised 2.4 million jobs, over the next five years, which comprises of the latest investments and its existing spending with domestic companies for supply and manufacturing. The company is one of the major players in the consumer electronics industry; hence, the announcement is expected to propel the demand for semiconductors.

– Every smartphone is comprised of a System On a Chip (SoC), which is an integrated circuit that integrates all or most components of a computer or other electronic system. SoC chips are typically fabricated using metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) technology and are sent to a wafer fabrication plant to create the SoC dice before packaging and testing where wafer polishing and grinding is done. According to Newzoo, the global smartphone users are of 3.2 billion in 2019 and are expected to grow to 3.8 billion by 2021, which in turn is expected to impact the market positively.

Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

